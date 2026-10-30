Born the Same Year, Passing Away on the Same Day... ‘X-Men’ Star Patrick Stewart and Choi Bool-am, Their Lights Going Out Side by Side

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Choi Bool-am, Korea’s ‘national father,’ and Patrick Stewart, Hollywood’s ‘Professor X,’ have passed away, their deaths coming close together. The sad news of the two masters, who each made their stage debuts in 1959 and spent more than 60 years pursuing careers in acting, has deepened the sense of loss.

According to his family and others, Choi Bool-am died on the night of the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87.

News of the death of British actor Patrick Stewart, who played Professor X in the ‘X-Men’ film series, also reached South Korea that same day.

According to The New York Times and other foreign media outlets, Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles, California, on the 28th (U.S. local time). He was 86. He had Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, and reportedly was cared for by his wife, Sunny Ozell, and his family in his final moments.

By coincidence, the lives of the two actors bear similarities in several ways.

Choi Bool-am was actually born in 1939, but his family registry lists his birth date as June 15, 1940. Patrick Stewart was born on July 13, 1940, making their recorded birthdays just 28 days apart.

They also began their acting careers at the same time. Choi Bool-am made his debut in the 1959 play ‘Hamlet.’ That same year, Stewart began working professionally as an actor in the play ‘Treasure Island’ with a theater company in Lincoln, England.

The two went on to become actors who represented their respective eras in their own countries.

Choi Bool-am won the hearts of the public as the righteous Chief Park Young-han in MBC’s ‘Chief Detective,’ which began airing in 1971. He later played Mr. Kim of Yangchon-ri in ‘Country Diaries,’ which aired from 1980 to 2002, becoming a figure who embodied the image of a Korean father.

In 1987, Stewart rose to worldwide fame as Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the starship Enterprise in the U.S. television series ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’

Starting in 2000, he played Professor Charles Xavier, the leader and spiritual anchor of the mutants, also known as Professor X, in the ‘X-Men’ film series. In particular, his long-running partnership with Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman, left a deep impression on Marvel movie fans.

While Choi Bool-am portrayed a reassuring adult figure in Korean society as Chief Park in ‘Chief Detective’ and Mr. Kim in ‘Country Diaries,’ Stewart showed the image of a wise leader guiding those around him through Captain Picard and Professor X. Though they worked in different countries and genres, both actors shared the distinction of being remembered for many years as trusted adult figures.

Even in their later years, their love of acting remained undiminished.

After Choi Bool-am’s mobility became limited following surgery for a herniated disc in March last year, he stepped down from KBS 1TV’s ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining,’ which he had hosted for more than 14 years. While continuing his rehabilitation afterward, he was also unable to take part in new filming himself for the MBC documentary ‘Paha, I Am Choi Bool-am,’ which aired last May.

The production team said that, at his family’s request, the late actor was devoting himself to rehabilitation. Last March, Choi Bool-am personally expressed his determination to return, saying, “Don’t worry, I’ll be back soon,” but in the end he was unable to keep that promise.

Stewart, by contrast, is set to meet fans on screen even after his death. He reportedly appeared as Professor X in the Marvel film ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ which is due for release this December. Following his death, Marvel Studios also mentioned the film in an official tribute, honoring Stewart’s acting career.

Their families were with both men on their final journeys.

Kim Min-ja, Choi Bool-am’s wife and an actress, accompanied their children as her husband’s body was taken away after his death on the 29th. Kim, who married him in 1970 and shared 56 years of married life with him, reportedly wept continuously.

Stewart, too, passed away in the care of his wife, Sunny Ozell. His family said that family and friends were by his side as they marked his final moments with music and prayers, tears and laughter.

Tributes are continuing to pour in.

Actor Choi Soo-jong, who took over from Choi Bool-am as host of KBS 1TV’s ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining,’ paid tribute to him. Choi Soo-jong joined the program as its new host last April, 14 years after Choi Bool-am stepped down for health reasons. At the time, he spoke of the pressure of following a highly respected senior actor, while also expressing his resolve to carry forward the meaning of the program that Choi Bool-am had upheld for many years.

In particular, Choi Bool-am had promised to meet viewers again when he left ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining,’ but the sadness has deepened as he passed away without ever returning.

Hugh Jackman, who starred alongside Patrick Stewart in ‘X-Men,’ also paid tribute to him on social media. He said he remembered Stewart as a great actor who illuminated the stage and screen, as well as a cherished friend, and that he had learned a great deal from him.

Choi Bool-am’s funeral will be held as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral, reflecting his long-standing involvement with the organization. The funeral parlor has been set up at Asan Medical Center in Seoul.

The two actors began on the theater stage in 1959 and continued acting for more than 60 years in different countries. As Korea’s Chief Park and Hollywood’s Professor X pass away close together, fans around the world continue to mourn them.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.