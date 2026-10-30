'Agency head' Lee Chan-hyuk introduces a four-day workweek and remote work: “Good music comes from a good life” (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Center of Inspiration, founded by AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk 12 years after his debut, will be unveiled on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Omniscient Interfering View.

In episode 422 of MBC variety show Omniscient Interfering View (planned by Noh Si-yong, directed by Chae Hyun-seok, Kim Hae-ni, Lee Da-un, Seo Ye-na, and Kang Yeon-ju, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon), airing tomorrow (the 31st), the company Center of Inspiration, which fully reflects Lee Chan-hyuk’s tastes and philosophy, will be unveiled. The office, filled with stylish interiors and charming little objects, immediately catches the eye. Its unusual workplace culture—from Lee, the “Center head,” and Lee Su-hyun, the “Princess,” to the employees’ nickname “Inspirations,” meaning “sources of inspiration”—piques the panelists’ curiosity. Also set to be revealed are the rather quirky hiring condition that “employees must not share the same surname” and the unusual stories behind the hiring of staff Lee personally scouted, drawing keen interest.

Next, the spotlight turns to Center of Inspiration’s bold employee benefits, unlike anything seen elsewhere. The company reportedly has all its employees go together to learn swing dancing during work hours, and offers flexible remote work and a four-day workweek. On swing-dance day, Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun visit a dance studio with the Inspirations, dancing along to the rhythm in a cheerful atmosphere, relieving stress and building bonds. The key to Lee Chan-hyuk’s approach to employee benefits is fostering a free-spirited atmosphere that boosts employees’ work efficiency and creativity.

At the heart of this distinctive workplace culture is Lee Chan-hyuk’s firm management philosophy: “Good music comes from a good life.” From overseas volunteer work to walking pilgrimage routes, all the employees share every aspect of daily life together, regardless of their job duties—a scene reminiscent of a real-life version of Animal Crossing. The distinctive yet warm workplace atmosphere is expected to capture the panelists’ interest.

Lee Chan-hyuk’s extraordinary daily life as the “Center head”—going beyond producing music to positively shaping the lives of the people at his company—can be seen tomorrow (the 31st), Saturday, at 11:10 p.m. on MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.