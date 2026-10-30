‘Skinny to the bone’ Lee Joo-bin says she weighs under 50 kg; Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon are stunned (Jeon Hyun-moo Road)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actress Lee Joo-bin’s weight will be revealed.

Episode 7 of MBN’s real-life road-trip show ‘This Is Hyunmoo Road,’ airing Sunday, November 1, at 10:30 p.m., follows Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon, who have set off for Canada, and their ‘travel buddy’ Lee Joo-bin as they encounter vast natural landscapes and enormous dinosaur fossils in Drumheller, home to the world’s largest dinosaur museum.

When the three arrive in Drumheller that day, they are left speechless by the majestic landscape of layered rock formations shaped over 75 million years. Jeon Hyun-moo repeatedly exclaims, “This is exactly the kind of place you have to visit before you die,” while Lee Joo-bin enthusiastically suggests, “Let’s film some reels that are trending these days,” adding to the excitement of the trip. Later, on their way to the ‘Dinosaur Museum,’ Lee Joon shares a dinosaur fact: “They say T. rex had feathers.” Jeon Hyun-moo doubts this and asks an AI, which firmly replies, “There were almost none,” leaving Lee Joon reeling. Lee Joon goes on to lose to the AI three times in a row, growing increasingly frustrated and eliciting sympathetic laughs.

A short while later, the three arrive at a dinosaur museum that houses 160,000 dinosaur specimens and fossils. Lee Joon is delighted, saying, “This place is insane. I’ve checked something off my bucket list!” They then spot and try out an unusual interactive attraction that matches visitors with an animal close to their own weight. When Lee Joo-bin steps onto the device first, her weight immediately appears on the screen. Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon are amazed that she weighs less than 50 kg, and the screen pairs her with a ‘capybara,’ making everyone burst out laughing. Amused by the experience, Lee Joon rounds up random locals to form a huge group. With 10 people in all, they all let loose on the device like little kids.

After their fun museum tour, the three head to a burger joint recommended by a local. They order the signature ‘Mammoth Burger’ and a shake each. A short while later, a staff member serves the much-anticipated burger and says ominously, “Good luck.” At the sight of the ‘Mammoth Burger,’ which is six times the size of an ordinary hamburger, Jeon Hyun-moo’s eyes widen in alarm, and he throws in the towel right from the start, saying, “We can’t eat all of this.” As soon as they begin their full-on feast, Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon tear into the burgers ferociously like dinosaurs. Lee Joo-bin also takes a hearty bite, showing off her remarkably unpretentious side.

The trio’s trip to Drumheller, Canada, which brought out their inner children, can be seen in episode 7 of MBN’s ‘This Is Hyunmoo Road,’ airing Sunday, November 1, at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.