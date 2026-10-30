'50-Year-Old Dad-to-Be' Kim Jun-ho Shocked by His Bare Body: “Starting a Mounjaro Diet” (Dokbak Tour)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Comedian Kim Jun-ho shared an update on his life, saying he is receiving injections to treat obesity.

The first episode of Channel S’s “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 31st, will show Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu heading to Da Nang, Vietnam, for an “off-season trip.” They review their cumulative number of times stuck with the bill last season and share their resolve for the new season, then unleash some “bickering chemistry” intense enough for an exposé (?) at a restaurant on My Khe Beach that BTS has visited.

That day, the Dokbakz unpack at the luxurious private villa Kim Jun-ho booked, then head to My Khe Beach, one of the world’s six great beaches and a landmark in Da Nang. In the taxi, Kim Jun-ho gets things started by saying, “The rankings for our cumulative number of times stuck with the bill last season are finally out.” He announces, “The person who got stuck with the bill the fewest times is Jang Dong-min,” proving the might of “Genius Jang.” Surprisingly, the “last-place” finisher with the most penalty bills was Yoo Se-yoon, not Hong In-gyu. Jang Dong-min pointedly tells Hong, “Now don’t whine about spending too much money,” while Kim Dae-hee also says, “Let’s not give In-gyu things like a ‘penalty exemption pass’ from now on.” Yoo Se-yoon agrees, then appeals to viewers: “Everyone watching! Don’t be fooled by Hong In-gyu’s whining!” His plea draws rueful laughs. Viewers are eager to find out how much difference there is between the cumulative penalty bills paid by Jang Dong-min and Yoo Se-yoon, and where the “whining” Hong In-gyu ranked.

A little later, the Dokbakz soak up the romantic mood as they watch waves crash on My Khe Beach, alive with youthful energy. They also check out a nearby seafood restaurant. Spotting a photo of BTS at the entrance, the Dokbakz say, “So BTS has been here too,” and walk in as if spellbound. They order the “BTS Set” from the menu, while the other members add items such as fresh shrimp sashimi. “If we eat this too, it could become a big deal,” Hong In-gyu says, adding, “But I want lobster sashimi.” Kim Jun-ho puts the brakes on the order, saying, “That’s too expensive.” Hong In-gyu complains, “That’s a little disappointing. Just because you’re dieting with Mounjaro, you won’t even let me order what I want to eat.” In fact, Kim Jun-ho was the “person stuck with the bill the most” in the Jeonju trip episode this summer and was punished by having to model for a nude sketch. Reportedly, seeing his “bare body” then shocked him into starting his diet again. Embarrassed by Hong In-gyu’s sudden exposé (?) and grumbling, Kim Jun-ho smooths things over: “Fine, then let’s order it.”

What the seafood feast ordered by the Dokbakz after their bickering will be like, and how they make the most of a good-value “off-season” trip in Da Nang, Vietnam, can be seen in the first episode of Channel S’s “You Pay! Dokbak Tour,” airing at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 31st.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.