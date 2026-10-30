“A Good Actor Must First Become a Person”... Late Choi Bool-am’s Wake-Up Call to Younger Actors

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] As actor Choi Bool-am, long beloved as “the nation’s father,” has passed away, the heartfelt advice he gave younger actors during his lifetime is once again drawing attention.

According to his family and others on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died on the night of the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87.

As tributes continue following the death of the beloved actor, who had been a household name on television for many years, attention is also turning to the acting philosophy he left behind.

Choi Bool-am played Chairman Kim in the MBC drama “Country Diaries,” sharing the joys and sorrows of life with viewers for many years.

In a 2001 interview marking the 1,000th episode of “Country Diaries,” he was asked what advice he wanted to give younger actors. He replied, “To become a good actor, you have to study people, and to do that, you must first become a person yourself.”

His words reflected his belief that understanding and reflecting on people, beyond the profession of acting, is the starting point for good performances.

He also shared his deep thoughts on acting in a 2006 interview with the monthly magazine “Saemteo.”

At the time, Choi Bool-am stressed, “To give a good performance, you have to be clear, like a canvas for painting. Once a role is over, you should quickly forget it and break away from habitual acting and conventional characterizations.”

He was expressing his philosophy as an actor: even after a long career, one should not settle into familiarity, but continually empty oneself out and portray new characters.

Choi Bool-am made his debut in 1959 in the play “Hamlet.” He later won nationwide affection for his roles as Chief Park Young-han in the MBC drama “Chief Detective” and Chairman Kim in “Country Diaries.” In 2024, he also made a special appearance in the drama “Chief Detective 1958,” returning to television after a long absence.

His acting career, shared with the public for several decades, has now come to an end, but the words he left behind along with his works are likely to be remembered for a long time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.