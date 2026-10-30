Jang Young-ran, Married to a Korean Medicine Doctor, Gets Emotional Over Rapid Skin Aging: “Pores Become Teardrop-Shaped as You Age” (Just Follow Unni)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran gets emotional over the unstoppable aging of her skin.

Premiering today (the 30th) at 8 p.m. on Channel A, “Just Follow Unni” is a K-lifestyle beauty travel guide that moves beyond simple tours of tourist spots and introductions to famous restaurants. It follows the beauty, fashion and wellness trends of K-stars that Hallyu fans around the world are truly curious about, creating a new Hallyu dream. The dynamic sister duo Jang Young-ran and Jang Ye-won have teamed up as guides to give global travelers a taste of the real “K-star life.” In Busan, their first destination, they are joined by Yoo Seung-woo, a doctor with 15 years’ experience who steps in as their manager for the day, and Shining, an influencer from Taiwan.

Yoo Seung-woo, a “K-beauty expert,” revealed that Jang Won-young is the No. 1 celebrity Chinese tourists visiting Korea for their interest in K-beauty want to emulate. When he said many tourists bring photos of Jang Won-young to show at clinics, Jang Ye-won innocently asked, “We have the same surname—don’t they bring our pictures?” Jang Young-ran drew laughs with her response: “Get a grip... Ye-won.”

Jang Young-ran then peppered Yoo Seung-woo with questions, joking, “It’s so convenient to be able to ask about skin care right away. You have to pay for a consultation, but today it’s free.” First, when Shining asked, “I’m curious about ways to become prettier without even realizing it,” Yoo replied, “The keys to looking naturally beautiful are brightening, firmness and pores.” Jang Young-ran then launched into a “pore complaint”: “My pores stress me out so much. Why do they get bigger as you age?” Jang Ye-won also kept firing off questions, asking, “Don’t pores get bigger in the summer?” Yoo then came up with an impromptu true-or-false “pore quiz” to correct common beauty misconceptions. The quiz revealed one after another the truths behind skin-care myths, from hot-and-cold face washing to seasonal changes in pore size.

The studio was thrown into an uproar when a question came up about whether pores change shape and become teardrop-shaped as you age. The “skin-care queen,” Jang Young-ran, suddenly grew emotional over “teardrop-shaped pores,” saying, “That’s 100% true. I know what pores look like because I’m the oldest.” When Jang Ye-won said, “I think teardrop-shaped pores would look awful,” Jang Young-ran cried out in despair, “So you’re saying I look awful? Just wait until you get older! They’ll all turn into teardrops,” prompting laughter. Meanwhile, Jang Ye-won said, “The more quizzes you take, the more anxious you get. I feel like I need to start taking care of my skin right away,” showing her determination to get started. Jang Young-ran also said, “I think I need to go get something zapped(?)” and showed her strong resolve to get proper skin-care tips from the “K-beauty expert.”

What is the truth behind the “teardrop-shaped pore theory,” which Jang Young-ran discusses through her tearful personal experience? The answers to the “pore quiz” and expert pore-care tips from “K-beauty expert” Yoo Seung-woo will be revealed on Channel A’s global K-lifestyle guidebook, “Just Follow Unni,” premiering today (the 30th) at 8 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.