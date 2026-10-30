Yoon Hye-jin, wife of Uhm Tae-woong, gives her daughter at Sunhwa Arts Middle School thorough sex education: “I tell her to be sure to use contraception”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ballerina Yoon Hye-jin talked about the sex education she gives her daughter.

A video titled “Dating and marriage aren’t easy either... A collection of stories that make you angry” was posted on Yoon Hye-jin’s YouTube channel on the 29th.

Yoon Hye-jin had agreed to listen to various concerns alongside her male friends of 30 years’ standing. In response to a person who wrote in, concerned about sex education after their daughter, a third-year middle school student, got a boyfriend, Yoon said, “If you’re in your third year of middle school, you know everything. Even first-year middle schoolers know. When we were young, everyone kept it hush-hush and felt embarrassed, and it was unthinkable to have these conversations with your mom, but I talk about everything. Sperm are in the male genitals and eggs are in the female genitals. The two meet and become a baby, but they say you shouldn’t do that before age 20.”

She continued, “If, after you become an adult, you meet someone you really love and find yourself in that situation, you should use contraception,” adding, “Rather than making it a formal sex education lesson, I talk about it comfortably, keeping that age group in mind. I emphasize that contraception is absolutely necessary.”

Meanwhile, ballerina Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion. Jion, who received much love through KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” is currently studying vocal music at Sunhwa Arts Middle School.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.