Ko Ji-yong, Divorced from Yang-Im Hur, Opts for Jekki Reunion... First Stage with Lee Jae-jin and Jang Su-won in 10 Years

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Ko Ji-yong, formerly of the group Sechs Kies, will take the stage again with his bandmates for the first time in 10 years. It is drawing attention that he is meeting fans again as a singer after divorcing family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur and experiencing declining health and custody-related disputes.

According to his agency, Mountain Movement Story, on the 30th, Ko Ji-yong will take part in “THE TREE in INSPIRE - Jekki’s Untold Story” alongside Sechs Kies members Lee Jae-jin and Jang Su-won. The three unveiled the official poster that day and began preparing for the performance.

The event is a special occasion arranged ahead of Sechs Kies’ 30th debut anniversary in 2027. It will be the first official event featuring Ko Ji-yong, Lee Jae-jin and Jang Su-won together under their names as a trio. They plan to share stories they have not been able to tell fans until now through music and conversation.

Ko Ji-yong’s participation is drawing particular attention. After Sechs Kies disbanded in 2000, he left the entertainment industry and worked as a businessman. Even when Sechs Kies reunited after 16 years through MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” in 2016, he did not take part in its official activities.

At the time, after being persuaded by producer Kim Tae-ho and the other members, he made a surprise appearance onstage at a guerilla concert, but did not join Sechs Kies’ full-fledged activities that followed. He was firm in his intention to continue his life as a businessman and an ordinary office worker.

But things changed after 10 years. Last July, Ko Ji-yong posted a photo with Lee Jae-jin on social media, along with the caption, “A Friday when Jae-jin hyung and I met, just the two of us, after a long time.” Fans were delighted by the long-awaited meeting between the two, and news of an actual joint performance followed about three months later.

Eun Ji-won had also spoken about the idea of a commemorative performance, mentioning Sechs Kies’ 30th debut anniversary on KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband Season 2” last February. However, this event will feature Ko Ji-yong, Lee Jae-jin and Jang Su-won as a trio; an official reunion of all Sechs Kies members has not been announced.

Ko Ji-yong has recently gone through considerable changes in his personal life as well. Last July, he belatedly revealed that he and family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur had divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024. The two married in 2013 and had a son, Ko Seung-jae, the following year. They won much affection by sharing their warm family life on KBS2’s “The Return of Superman,” but went their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

After the divorce, legal disputes also arose over child support and visitation rights for their son, Ko Seung-jae. Yang-Im Hur has custody, and both parties initiated legal proceedings last September over visitation with their child.

He also experienced health problems. Ko Ji-yong said that immediately after the divorce, he was hospitalized several times for issues including worsening liver function. At one point, his sharply emaciated appearance fueled speculation about his health, but he later resumed activities while focusing on treatment and recovery.

Recently, he has shared updates about his life, including his daily routine with his dog. On the 15th, he also posted on social media, “This too shall pass.”

Fans are paying close attention to Ko Ji-yong’s return to Sechs Kies activities after personal changes, having kept his distance from them for a long time.

Meanwhile, Sechs Kies debuted in 1997 and earned widespread love for hit songs including “School Byeolgok,” “The Way This Guy Lives,” “Chivalry” and “Couple.” The group disbanded in 2000, reunited in 2016 and will mark its 30th debut anniversary next year.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.