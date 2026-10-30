Choi Bool-am wore a ‘green handkerchief’ on his wrist when he threw the first pitch 13 years ago... His moving connection with Geumdong-i

[Park Aram, Sportschosun] Beloved national actor Choi Bool-am has died at the age of 87. News of his death has renewed interest in a special moment 13 years ago, when he took the mound at Jamsil Baseball Stadium as part of a charitable activity for children.

According to his family and the broadcasting industry on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at around 10:30 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

Along with news of his death, attention has returned to images from the game between the LG Twins and the NC Dinos at Jamsil Baseball Stadium on July 9, 2013. Choi attended an event for children supported by the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation and personally threw the first pitch.

That day, Choi took the mound wearing an LG Twins uniform with number 65. He wore a yellow glove on his left hand, and a green handkerchief bearing the words “Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation” was tied around his right wrist.

Before the first pitch, Choi shook hands with then-LG manager Kim Ki-tae and wished the team victory, then smiled broadly as he faced the catcher. He raised the ball high and threw it with force. After the pitch, he took off his cap and greeted the spectators, responding to the enthusiastic cheers at the stadium.

Behind Choi’s participation in the special event that day was his longstanding love for children and commitment to sharing with them.

For more than 40 years, he served as chairman of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation’s supporters’ association, taking the lead in helping children in difficult circumstances.

His connection with the Children’s Foundation began with the drama “Country Diaries.” In the 1981 series, he acted in a scene in which he went to the market to buy farming tools, came across Geumdong-i begging, and brought Geumdong-i home. After the episode aired, calls and letters of encouragement from viewers moved by the scene poured in.

At the time, Choi found himself wondering, “I only acted as the writer had written it, but wasn’t I being a hypocrite?” This led him to take an interest in helping children facing hardship in real life. He later served as chairman of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation’s supporters’ association and continued to give for about 40 years to help children have a happy future and grow up healthy.

Meanwhile, Choi earned public affection over many years through memorable performances in numerous works, including the dramas “Chief Detective” and “Country Diaries.” In particular, he hosted KBS 1TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining” for 14 years, starting in 2011, sharing foods from across the country and the stories of life behind them.

After undergoing surgery for a herniated disc last March, he had difficulty getting around and stepped down from “Korean Cuisine and Dining” to focus on recovering his health and rehabilitation. His health was reportedly later deteriorating.

His funeral altar was set up at Asan Medical Center, where members of the public were received from 10 a.m. on the 30th. The funeral will be held as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral, in recognition of the deceased’s longstanding dedication to the organization. Hwang Young-ki, chairman of Green Umbrella, will lead the funeral committee, with former Prime Ministers Lee Soo-sung and Lee Nak-yeon, among others, expected to serve as committee members.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.