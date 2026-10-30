Seo In-young: Just How Pretty? “Street-Cast in High School, Debuted in a Week” (Yuhaeng Kkondae)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Seo In-young shared her views on early education for children.

Episode 5 of the variety show “Seo In-young’s Yuhaeng Kkondae,” directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave, aired on tcast’s E Channel on the 29th. Broadcaster Jonathan appeared as a guest student for the day. Ahead of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), MimiMinu introduced “The World of Education Today,” showcasing his expertise as an admissions content creator.

The show first explored how the university admissions landscape has changed. MimiMinu discussed the popularity of contract-based departments, where companies and universities partner to train talent, as well as philosophy departments that are once again drawing attention. He caught viewers’ interest by pointing to law school admissions and the importance of critical thinking in the age of AI as reasons for philosophy’s growing popularity. Jonathan responded, “They’re selecting people who can think.” Seo In-young said she had recently used AI to look up information about cosmetics, adding, “It explains things so gently, like a boyfriend,” prompting laughter.

Jonathan said he had entered university as part of the class of 2020 but regretted not being able to fully enjoy campus life because of the spread of COVID-19. Seo In-young also shared that she tested positive early in the pandemic. She recalled attending an outside meeting and being the only one of the 10 people there to test positive, and being taken away in an ambulance. She also recounted an incident involving people she met in isolation, saying, “I put a face mask on a mother who was unwell, and made sure she ate.”

The conversation also turned to the competition for university admissions. MimiMinu explained everything from the so-called “four-year-old exam” and “seven-year-old exam” for admission to English-language kindergartens to the stage when students need to focus intensively on Korean, English, and math. After seeing a Korean-language passage from the CSAT, Seo In-young was horrified and lamented, “I feel so sorry for our kids. Don’t study!” Jonathan also described struggling with classical literature in high school, saying, “That’s when I realized I was a foreigner.” MimiMinu confessed, “I took the CSAT five times because of Korean.” He added that the students who had earned perfect scores on the CSAT and whom he had interviewed had also devoted a great deal of time to studying Korean.

The craze for “pure study time”—the actual time students spend studying—also drew attention. When MimiMinu introduced study rooms that use AI to detect drowsiness and monitor students’ study habits, Seo In-young was unable to hide her surprise, saying, “That’s suffocating.” MimiMinu also said students who used an excessive variety of highlighter colors or carried pencil cases stuffed with cosmetics might be among the so-called “non-contenders.” Seo In-young responded, “It sounds like he’s talking about me,” prompting laughter.

The intense culture of support among parents ahead of the CSAT was also highlighted. MimiMinu introduced Gatbawi on Palgongsan Mountain in Daegu, known as a popular place to pray for success in university admissions, and said his mother had prayed there for five years. Jonathan joked, “Your mother really is a prayer genius.” MimiMinu stressed that it was important for students to stick to their usual lunchbox menu and routines on the day of the CSAT. Jonathan recalled seeing police officers drive test-takers to their exam sites on CSAT day and thinking, “That’s beautiful,” adding, “I really wanted to take the CSAT.”

The show also explored admissions scenes abroad, including in China and India. Viewers were surprised by footage from an exam site in India showing people from outside climbing the walls of a building to pass in cheat sheets. Jonathan said that because his parents were unfamiliar with Korea’s education system, he had to handle many things on his own during his school years. Recalling how he interpreted between his parents and teachers, he joked, “I could leave out things I didn’t want to say.”

The show also shared stories of stars who discovered their own talents, rather than relying on grades, and forged their own career paths. MimiMinu highlighted the AKMU siblings Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun, who discovered their musical talent while being homeschooled in Mongolia, and professional gamer Faker, Lee Sang-hyeok. Seo In-young surprised everyone by revealing that she was street-cast in high school, passed an audition, and debuted within a week. She said she had to learn the ropes onstage from the moment she debuted, adding confidently, “Even now, there’s nothing I can’t do onstage.”

Jonathan spoke about the special meaning school holds for him. Looking back on the time he spent attending school in Korea, making friends, and gaining confidence, he said, “School was a big social world for me.” He also shared a heartwarming story about a teacher who came up with a name for him using Chinese characters during a Hanja class.

Near the end of the show, Jonathan said, “I hope this will be an opportunity to think about the other meanings school holds, even though university admissions are important.” Seo In-young said, “You only realize how happy your school days were once they’re behind you, so it’s important to enjoy the present.” MimiMinu stressed to parents with children taking the CSAT that it was important to keep things as usual. He then encouraged the test-takers, saying, “Your fighting spirit matters,” and, “I hope you reach a career high.”

“Seo In-young’s Yuhaeng Kkondae” airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. on E Channel and is also available on OTT platforms including Wavve, Watcha, and U+tv Mobile.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.