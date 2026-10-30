Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung get their first home of their own... 15 years of living in rental apartments come to an end

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jin Seon-kyu drew attention after opening up about his past life in rental apartments and revealing that he recently bought his first home of his own in Hanam.

On the 29th, actor Jin Seon-kyu and his wife Park Bo-kyung appeared on MBC variety show Where Is My Home and went on a property tour around Daehak-ro in Seoul’s Jongno District with Joo Woo-jae and Yang Se-chan.

Asked whether he had ever been on a property tour, Jin Seon-kyu replied, “Today is my first proper one,” drawing attention.

“Actually, until now, we’ve lived in rental apartments according to our financial situation,” he said, adding, “This time, we ended up buying an apartment.” The cast could not hide their surprise at the news that, after living in rental apartments for about 15 years, he had recently bought his first home of his own in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

Jin Seon-kyu then talked about the homes he had lived in before. He explained that his first home as a newlywed was a rental apartment in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, and that he later moved to a rental apartment in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. “That was our first home, a rental apartment,” he said. “We never went on property tours; we only lived in rental apartments where the building and unit were assigned. So we just moved in there.”

Since he had not had any property-viewing experience while living in rental apartments, his tour that day of the various types of housing around Daehak-ro also drew interest.

Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung married in 2011 after dating for many years and have a son and a daughter. Jin became known to the public through numerous works, including the film The Outlaws, while Park has also been active as an actor in various productions.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.