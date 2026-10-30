Jung Kyung-mi Speaks Out Amid Debate Over Her Qualifications to Run an English Musical Theater Academy: “Kookmin University Theater and Film Graduate”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Jung Kyung-mi has spoken out about questions over her qualifications to run an English musical theater academy.

On the 30th, Jung said, “Hello! I’m Jung Kyung-mi, class of ’99 in Kookmin University’s Department of Theater and Film and a 20th-generation comedian recruited by KBS. Lovely children! I’m spending each day happily with the talented young(?) teachers and the really fun comedian who runs the academy: I can’t tell you how happy I am! Please keep watching the children and Gaengmi,” indirectly addressing the questions about her qualifications.

She also didn’t forget to promote the academy, saying, “And the children have a performance in December! Be sure to come by. I really want to show off our kids.”

On the 28th, Yoon Hyung Bin’s YouTube channel featured Jung as the director of an English musical theater academy. The academy has reportedly become such a hit that it has a waiting list for classes just a year and a half after opening.

But after the video was released, some netizens questioned whether Jung could run an academy without having majored in the field, casting doubt on her qualifications.

In response to criticism that she did not major in English, Jung pointed out that she graduated from a theater and film department and emphasized that she runs the academy with talented teachers. She appears to have addressed questions about her qualifications by indirectly noting that teaching English herself is different from running an English musical theater academy.

Meanwhile, Jung made her debut as a comedian through KBS’s open recruitment in 2005 and has connected with the public through a variety of broadcast appearances.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.