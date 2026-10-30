“I’m sorry I’m the only one left,” Choi Bool-am said... All four members of the “Chief Detective” quartet have gone to heaven

MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] With actor Choi Bool-am’s passing, all four legendary detectives from MBC’s long-running hit drama “Chief Detective” have now passed away.

According to sources in the broadcasting industry, Choi Bool-am died on the night of Oct. 29 while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87.

After undergoing surgery for a herniated disc last March, Choi devoted himself to recovering his health. He had difficulty getting around after the operation and stepped down from KBS 1TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” which he had hosted for many years. He later cut back on outside activities and focused on rehabilitation, but in the end, he had to say goodbye to his fans.

News of Choi Bool-am’s death has also brought renewed attention to his signature work, “Chief Detective.” First aired in March 1971, the drama was a national favorite that accompanied viewers for about 18 years, through 1989. It aired for a total of 880 episodes and at one point enjoyed explosive popularity, with ratings topping 70%.

Choi played Captain Park Young-han, a detective who was both upright and humane. Nam Seong-hun, Cho Kyung-hwan and Kim Sang-soon joined him, bringing their own distinctive personalities to their detective characters. The four actors left a deep impression on viewers by portraying not only the pursuit of criminals but also the lives of ordinary people and the social realities of the time.

But as the years passed, his fellow actors left their fans one by one. Nam Seong-hun died in 2002, Cho Kyung-hwan in 2012 and Kim Sang-soon in 2015. They reportedly died after battling a neurological disease, liver cancer and lung cancer, respectively.

On the 30th, a funeral altar for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87, was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul. Photo: Joint Press Corps

Choi Bool-am expressed deep sorrow whenever he heard of a colleague’s death. In particular, when Kim Sang-soon passed away, Choi mourned him, heartbroken that the detectives he had led as captain were leaving him one by one.

What moves even more people is the final scene of MBC’s “Chief Detective 1958,” the late actor’s last drama appearance.

“Chief Detective 1958,” which aired in 2024, tells the story of a young Park Young-han and is set in a period before the original series. Actor Lee Je-hoon played Park in his youth, while Choi Bool-am made a special appearance as the older Park, linking the original series with its follow-up.

In particular, the finale, which aired on May 18, 2024, left behind a scene that feels even more heartbreaking in retrospect.

In the drama, Park Young-han visited the burial site where his former colleagues, who had died before him, were laid to rest. Standing before the tombstones inscribed with the names Kim Sang-soon, Cho Kyung-hwan and Seo Ho-jeong, he spoke gently, as if greeting a friend he had not seen in a long time: “It’s been a while. I haven’t been able to come often.”

Then, as he asked how his colleagues were doing, he gazed at the tombstones for some time and revealed his heavy heart: “I wish I could live here too. Maybe because I miss you all, I can’t sleep well.”

In an interview at the time, Choi Bool-am also spoke about how he felt having outlived his colleagues, saying that he felt sorry to be the only one left.

Choi Bool-am’s funeral altar was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center, and the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation will oversee the funeral.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.