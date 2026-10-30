19+ Footage on a 15-Rated Variety Show... Yoon Jung-soo and Bae Ki-sung’s Explicit Married Life Ultimately Taken Down

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] A variety show rated for viewers aged 15 and over graphically discussed couples’ sex lives, ultimately leading to the suspension of its on-demand video (VOD) service as well. It also emerged that although staff had been warned internally before the broadcast that the content was too explicit, their requests for revisions were not properly reflected in the final version.

According to information released on the 29th by the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC), the TV CHOSUN variety show Lovers of Joseon received an administrative recommendation over the level of sexual content in episodes 108 and 110, which aired on February 9 and 23.

The episodes in question featured the couples Shim Hyun-sup and Jung Young-rim, Yoon Jung-soo and Won Jin-seo, and Bae Ki-sung and Lee Eun-bi, who were trying to have children.

At the time, the production team displayed the caption “49-rated talk about married life” and openly shared the cast members’ private stories. The detailed conversation covered not only the frequency and location of sex but also its duration and what they did before and after.

Even during a consultation with an OB-GYN, particularly explicit remarks were made. When Won Jin-seo mentioned the belief that a husband must satisfy his wife in order to have a son, her husband, Yoon Jung-soo, asked, “Was I not enough?”

The review committee took issue with the show for going beyond candid conversation between married couples to depict sexual content in excessive detail and repeatedly highlight it.

More controversial was the fact that the production team had known about the explicit-content concerns before the show aired. At a meeting of the Broadcast Deliberation Subcommittee held on September 15, it emerged that revision requests were already listed in TV CHOSUN’s self-review form for episode 110.

The internal review team instructed the production team, “Imagine watching it with a 15-year-old child and tone it down to a level that won’t be embarrassing.” It also warned them not to address sexual content directly or graphically and to be careful with captions and cast members’ remarks. The team even requested that some remarks be removed. However, these comments were not adequately reflected in the actual broadcast.

The production team attended to present its account and acknowledged that the internal review team had requested revisions. It explained that procedures for checking whether the changes had been properly applied through the final editing stage were inadequate.

The production team later said it had obtained written accounts from the producer in charge and the head of the review team, and had improved its procedures so that reviews before and after final editing would confirm whether requested changes had been made. It also apologized for causing viewers discomfort.

The two episodes in question were eventually taken down from the official VOD service. On-demand viewing for episodes 108 and 110 is currently suspended.

The KCSC considered the four committee members’ recommendations and the “caution” opinion of subcommittee chair Kim Min-jung, and ultimately voted to issue a recommendation. A recommendation is administrative guidance, not a statutory sanction. The commission also called for the broadcast ratings of the two episodes to be adjusted.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.