Gummy, wife of Jo Jung-suk, juggles caring for newborn daughter and work: “I can’t sit down for even five minutes a day” (Eardrum Boyfriend)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Gummy shared an update on how she is juggling work and childcare.

Gummy, Park Jin-young, Eric Nam and TOUCHED will appear on KBS 2TV’s music talk show “The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend,” airing on the 30th.

Gummy will appear with Sung Si-kyung in the duet segment “Two People,” performing “It’s You,” originally sung by Sung and IU together. After Jo Jung-suk performed a duet with Sung last June, Gummy’s appearance means Sung will get to share a fresh musical rapport with each of the couple in turn. Now a mother of two, Gummy describes the challenges of balancing work and childcare, saying, “I can’t even just sit down for five minutes a day.” She will also share the story behind her new song, saying, “I wrote the lyrics while thinking about my child,” and deliver a live performance filled with sincerity and affection that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

GOT7’s Park Jin-young, who has recently been making a remarkable mark as an actor, will perform his new song, released last May, on television for the first time on “Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend.” The album also features Choi Yu Ree, Cloud Koh and DAY6’s Wonpil. Park will share the story of his close friendship with Wonpil, whom he met as a fellow trainee when they were 17, saying, “We talk on the phone for 10 hours.” Park, who debuted under the stage name Junior, will reveal how he got the name, saying that JYP Entertainment chief J.Y. Park told him, “Be my Junior,” and gave him the name. He will also perform “Around Thirty,” a song by the late Kim Kwang-seok composed by “The Seasons” music director Kang Seung-won. Sung will marvel, “You’re this good? I was shocked,” adding to anticipation for the performance.

Eric Nam is resuming activities in Korea after seven years and will meet viewers onstage again for the first time in a while. Now in his 14th year since debut, he will recreate his 2013 debut performance, even using the props from that time, adding to the occasion’s significance. Eric, previously praised for his wit and sense as an interviewer of visiting stars, reportedly showed that his hosting skills are still sharp, naturally drawing out Sung Si-kyung’s story about interviewing Tom Cruise. Eric will share what led him, as an Asian, to pursue a career in American television, as well as the story behind how he supported WJSN’s Dayoung, who recently made an album in the United States.

TOUCHED will fire up the venue with powerful vocals and explosive live band performances. The members, all alumni of Seoul Institute of the Arts, say they pursued a “planned recruitment” to form the band, steadily commenting on vocalist Yunmin’s social media for months. The members’ special affection for Yunmin is evident throughout, and the story of how their recent solo concert led to heartfelt phone calls being exchanged will offer a glimpse of their close-knit teamwork. Yunmin will also sing Sung Si-kyung’s “Heejae” in front of the original singer; viewers can catch the tense performance on the show.

Meanwhile, Kang Seung-won, who has been with “The Seasons” for a long time, has added another meaningful achievement. On the 29th, Kang received a Presidential Commendation at the 2026 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, marking another milestone in his 36-year musical career. Earlier, last May, he won the Arts Award in the Broadcasting category at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards as music director for “The Seasons,” earning one valuable distinction after another this year.

KBS 2TV’s music talk show “The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung’s Eardrum Boyfriend” airs at 10 p.m. on the 30th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.