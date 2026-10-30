A single cigarette left at the late Kim Joo-hyuk’s grave... Agency head: “Already nine years since your death. What kind of actor would you have been in your 50s?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Sohee] Nine years have passed since actor Kim Joo-hyuk died. Kim Dong-sik, who headed the agency Kim belonged to during his lifetime, visited his grave and expressed his heartfelt longing for him.

On the 30th, Kim Dong-sik posted a lengthy tribute on his account, along with photos from his visit to Kim Joo-hyuk’s grave for the ninth anniversary.

Kim Dong-sik wrote, “October 30—already the ninth anniversary. I visited Joo-hyuk’s grave a day early. I don’t go through every day constantly thinking about Joo-hyuk, but whenever we’re in the car on the way down to Seosan, we lose track of time talking about him. We poke fun at him, share happy anecdotes, and talk about the works he appeared in.”

He added, “When I got to the grave, a fan who cherishes Joo-hyuk had commemorated his ninth anniversary with such beautiful flowers and comforted the Namoo Actors family and the fans who come to visit.” He seemed to be expressing his gratitude for the unwavering affection of fans who visit the grave every year to remember him.

He added, “I may have grown used to it, but when this time of year comes around, I really miss him. It may be a futile thought, but if he were alive, he’d be in his mid-50s. What kind of actor would Kim Joo-hyuk in his mid-50s be?” His words added to the poignancy. They conveyed both how deeply he still misses Kim despite the passing years and his sadness at wondering what kind of actor Kim might be today, standing before the public if he were still alive.

The photos released alongside the post show Kim Dong-sik paying tribute at Kim Joo-hyuk’s grave. A beautiful bouquet beneath a photo of the deceased smiling brightly made the scene all the more poignant for those who saw it. A single cigarette, something Kim had enjoyed during his lifetime, had also been left there, drawing attention. The traces of a tribute that remembers and cherishes even the smallest things while recalling what he was like in life leave a deep impression.

Kim Joo-hyuk died in an unforeseen traffic accident on October 30, 2017. The sudden tragic news shocked and saddened not only the entertainment industry but also the public. Nine years have passed since then, but tributes from colleagues and fans who remember him continue each year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.