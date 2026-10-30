Choi Bool-am to return to TV screens just a day after his death... ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining’ to air tribute special

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The late Choi Bool-am, known as the “nation’s father,” will once again be seen on television through footage from his lifetime. KBS is preparing a tribute special to honor the actor, who spent more than 14 years visiting dining tables across the country.

According to an OSEN report on the 30th, KBS plans to present a tribute special featuring footage of the late Choi Bool-am during his lifetime on KBS1’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining.”

From the program’s premiere in January 2011, Choi Bool-am remained its central figure for 14 years and three months. Traveling to every corner of the country, he shared stories of local food and the lives behind it, leaving a deep impression on viewers with his distinctive, resonant voice and warm perspective. However, after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in March last year, his mobility became limited, and he had to leave the program he had been part of for so long. He handed the host position to fellow actor Choi Soo-jong so he could focus on recovering his health.

A special marking the program’s 700th episode, which aired in April last year, looked back at Choi Bool-am’s first day of filming and his 14-year journey.

At the time, Choi Bool-am bid viewers a final farewell through narration, saying, “Looking back, every moment was a gift to me, too.”

Choi Soo-jong, who took over as host, also expressed his respect for the late actor. At a press conference at the time, he said, “When people think of ‘Korean Cuisine and Dining,’ they think of Mr. Choi Bool-am, and I believe everything about him is captured in the program,” adding, “I’ll be careful not to tread on his shadow as I follow in his footsteps.”

In particular, after news of Choi Bool-am’s death broke on the 30th, Choi Soo-jong posted a tribute on social media.

He remembered the deceased as “a teacher who, throughout his life, went beyond the title of actor to deeply revere and cherish the sweat of his fellow Koreans and the lives represented at their dining tables.” He continued, “I was truly happy and grateful to be able to laugh and cry together under the great shade you cast,” then repeated “I love you” three times, moving readers deeply.

Even after stepping down from “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” Choi Bool-am never gave up on returning to television. In an interview last March, he said, “Don’t worry. I’ll be back soon,” expressing his intention to resume his activities after rehabilitation.

However, health problems prevented him from taking part in new filming himself, even for the MBC documentary “Paha, I’m Choi Bool-am,” which aired last May. The production team said he was focusing on rehabilitation and left open the possibility of his meeting viewers again in the future, but in the end, he did not return.

Choi Bool-am passed away at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87.

After making his debut in the 1959 play “Hamlet,” the late actor won nationwide affection for his roles as Chief Park Young-han in MBC’s “Chief Detective” and Chairman Kim in “Country Diaries.”

The funeral will be held at the Asan Medical Center funeral hall in Seoul, and the service will be conducted as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral, honoring the late actor’s long-standing work in child welfare.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.