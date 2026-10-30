Nichkhun's much-discussed “chubby double chin” is gone: “I got a facial-lifting laser treatment”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Nichkhun, a member of the group 2PM, confidently showed off his changed appearance after undergoing a lifting laser treatment.

On the 27th, a video featuring 2PM members Wooyoung, Jun. K, and Nichkhun together was released on the YouTube channel “Ohu Seti.”

Seeing Nichkhun admiring his reflection in the mirror that day, Jun. K exclaimed, “Your face looks so much tighter.”

When Wooyoung saw this and asked, “Why are you looking in the mirror so much?”, Nichkhun candidly replied, “I just got a facial-lifting laser treatment.”

He had taken particular care with his appearance ahead of a 2PM concert. Wooyoung, who also noticed the change in Nichkhun’s face, expressed surprise, saying, “No wonder your face looked different.”

Earlier, Nichkhun drew attention when he appeared in a 2PM original-content video released in May with a fuller build that was somewhat different from his formerly lean image.

But in a video released about a month later, in June, he caught people’s attention with an even slimmer appearance than before.

Nichkhun, who had said he drank only Americano coffee and kept his stomach empty to manage his condition before an event at the time, spoke directly about the so-called “pudgy face” that had become a talking point. He said, “We filmed in a relaxed atmosphere back then, and I didn’t manage my expressions, so I think I came out looking even uglier,” then added, “But wasn’t the content fun? Then that’s enough. I can lose weight.” His cool response drew laughs.

Nichkhun, who was born in 1988, debuted with the group 2PM in 2008. In 2018, he released a solo album and expanded his career as a solo singer. Hailing from Thailand, he has continued to be loved for his striking looks and global popularity, earning the nickname “Prince of Thailand.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.