Baek Ji-young shocked to hear why things weren’t working out for husband Jung Suk-won: “It was because of me” (“Sunpung Sunwoo Yong-nyeo”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Baek Ji-young was surprised by the seasoned advice of actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo.

On the 29th, a video titled “The Original Tough Big Sister, 82-Year-Old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Visits Tough Big Sister Baek Ji-young’s Home and Cooks a Home-Style Meal” was posted on Sunwoo Yong-nyeo’s YouTube channel.

Sunwoo Yong-nyeo decided to visit Baek Ji-young’s home and cook her a home-style meal. Baek asked Sunwoo how Park Mi-sun was doing, and Sunwoo shared a helpful tip: “She’s fully recovered. And being a little sick made the family happier. Now her husband treats her well, and her face has brightened. You should pretend to be sick in front of your husband, too.”

She went on to say, “And when a woman earns money, the man doesn’t do well,” leaving Baek shocked. “So it was because of me,” Baek said.

Sunwoo said, “I realized that so clearly that I never even talked about money with my husband from the very beginning. My husband was 10 years older than me, but I never once thought of him as 10 years older.”

Baek said, “In our marriage, my husband is nine years younger than me,” and Sunwoo offered her warm wishes: “That’s fine. You’re a capable person. But you have to take care of your health yourself. I hope you’ll be a singer and homemaker who takes good care of your family.”

Sunwoo then began looking around Baek Ji-young’s home in earnest. “Your husband’s a Jeong, right? I’m a Jeong, too. Most men with the Jeong surname are kind. Women are stubborn,” she said, drawing laughs. Then, seeing a photo of Jung Suk-won in the bedroom, Sunwoo said, “Of course a Jeong man is handsome. He looks kind,” and advised, “He should treat his wife well,” drawing more laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.