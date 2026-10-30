Ahn Sun-young comforts woman who called off her wedding over her fiancé’s affair: “Someone took out the trash for you”

[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] TV personality Ahn Sun-young offered heartfelt comfort and practical advice to a woman who called off her wedding after learning that her fiancé had been unfaithful.

On the 29th, the story of a woman identified as A, who called off her wedding just two weeks before the ceremony, was shared on the channel “Ahn Sun-young’s Double Life.”

A, who sent in her story, explained that she canceled the wedding after discovering that the man she had agreed to marry was having an inappropriate relationship with a coworker. Although they were not legally married, she said the psychological shock was considerable because she had already told family and friends about their wedding plans.

She admitted that she worried people around her might see her as practically divorced, and that she was finding it hard to accept having been betrayed by the person she had trusted most.

The woman who shared her story said she felt angry with her former partner and came to resent her own judgment for not seeing what he was really like. She said that as the wedding date approached, she even broke down in tears imagining herself beginning married life.

She also shared her fear that, after experiencing such deep hurt once, she might not be able to open her heart and trust someone new in the future.

After hearing her story, Ahn Sun-young first showed that she fully understood A’s pain. “How could it be no big deal? It’s like the end of the world,” she said, empathizing with how deeply a betrayal before marriage could wound someone.

She went on to share that she had been through something similar, opening up about a past relationship. She recalled that when she learned she had been betrayed by a partner with whom she had been in a deep relationship—one serious enough that they had considered marriage—it felt as if the world were collapsing.

Ahn Sun-young, who said it had taken her considerable time to overcome the hurt, explained that it might take as long as the relationship itself to sort through one’s feelings.

However, she stressed that there was no need to view this broken engagement as a failure in life.

“The good thing is, if I’d married a man like that, the damage would have been huge. If we’d even had a child, it would have left a deep wound that lasted a lifetime,” Ahn Sun-young said, adding that marrying someone who had been unfaithful could have led to even greater pain later during a divorce.

She comforted the woman, saying, “Think of it this way: before you got married, someone took a huge piece of trash out of your life for you.”

She also said there was no need to feel embarrassed or shrink back just because she had already told people around her that she was getting married.

“Divorce—really, you can live well even after a divorce,” Ahn Sun-young said, stressing that whether someone is married or has a marital history does not determine their happiness in life. She also urged her not to be overly concerned with other people’s opinions.

She took a firm stance on infidelity. “There’s no such thing as cheating just once,” she said, meaning that there was no need to make light of the other person’s wrongdoing or sacrifice herself to give them another chance.

Finally, Ahn Sun-young urged her not to interpret her former partner’s betrayal as a reflection of her own shortcomings or fault. Rather than lose her self-esteem over someone who left her, she encouraged her to think that the person who lost out was the one who let her go, and to live with confidence.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.