Kim Kyung-ah, wife of Kwon Jae-kwan, moved as her eldest son passes art school entrance exams: “Two years endured through nosebleeds and tears”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Comedians Kwon Jae-kwan and Kim Kyung-ah shared the news that their eldest son, Seonyul, had passed the art school entrance exam. They expressed their deep affection for their son, who had endured two grueling years of exam preparation, and opened up about the practical hardships they had faced as parents.

Kim Kyung-ah recently shared a photo of her son Seonyul along with a lengthy post on social media that began, “Because of the simple and foolish choice to major in art just because you like art.”

The released photo showed Seonyul from behind, standing with a bag slung over his shoulder and wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants. His appearance, all grown up and wearing glasses, caught the eye. Another video showed Kim Kyung-ah receiving a phone call at a restaurant and sharing the happy news: “Honey, they say Seonyul got in.”

Looking back on the two years of exam preparation, Kim Kyung-ah wrote, “For someone as free-spirited as you, who never drew things exactly as they were, weren’t two years of art school entrance exam preparation like the pain of being locked in a prison?”

She went on to admit that although they had chosen his major simply because he liked art, reality had not been easy. Referring to “most K-youths, who have to keep up with school grades as well as practical exams despite having only ambiguous talent and an uncertain aptitude,” she highlighted the difficulties faced by students preparing for entrance exams.

She was also candid about the financial burden she had felt as a parent.

Kim Kyung-ah described the realities of preparing for arts and sports entrance exams in an ordinary household, saying, “Parents who are working-class salaried employees or self-employed, with absolutely no means to let their children pursue the art they want to their heart’s content, but who can scrape together the monthly tuition by working themselves to the bone.”

She reflected, “And so, you in your way and we in ours somehow held on and kept holding on as those two years passed.”

She also shared the confusion her son experienced about his future as he entered adolescence. Kim Kyung-ah moved readers when she wrote, “Those two years when a middle school boy in the throes of adolescence, confused day and night and saying he no longer even knew what he liked, still kept picking up a 4B pencil and sitting in front of an easel.” She emphasized that the process of preparing for the exam was itself a valuable achievement, writing, “Your blackened fingernails, your indigestion and skin problems, your nosebleeds and the tears you shed in secret were already a complete achievement, whatever the result.”

Finally, she offered him an affectionate congratulations, saying, “Your brilliant journey is only now beginning—not because of things like your career path, but because of the Lord who guides you,” and, “I cheer you on and support you on that path with unconditional love. Seonyul, congratulations on getting in.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kyung-ah married comedian Kwon Jae-kwan in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter. Their eldest son, Seonyul, born in 2011, is in his third year of middle school this year and is set to enter high school in 2027.

Last year, JTBC’s “Don’t Be the First One 2” drew attention when it showed how much Seonyul, then in his second year of middle school, and their daughter Jiyul, then in fourth grade, had grown.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.