“At the family’s request,” interior of late Choi Bool-am’s funeral hall kept private; his radiant smile in the portrait is heartbreaking

A funeral altar for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87, was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 30th. Photo by the Joint Press Corps

A funeral altar for the late Choi Bool-am, who passed away at the age of 87, was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 30th. Photo by the Joint Press Corps

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] The actor known as the “Nation’s Father,” the late Choi Bool-am (born Choi Young-han), has passed away. At the family’s request, the interior of the funeral hall has not been made public. Tributes are pouring in as people bid farewell to an actor who spent decades on television, bringing laughter and emotion to the public.

Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87. His funeral altar was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Pungnap-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, and mourners began arriving that morning. However, at the family’s request, the interior of the funeral hall will not be made public.

The late actor’s portrait can be seen only on a screen set up outside the funeral hall. In the portrait released to the public, Choi Bool-am is smiling brightly with his signature kind expression, making viewers feel even more heartbroken. The portrait, which captures the warmth he showed the public during his lifetime, adds to the sorrow.

Choi Bool-am began his acting career in 1959 with the play Hamlet. He later left a strong impression in the MBC drama Chief Detective, playing Chief Park Young-han, and won the love of generations with his role as Mr. Kim in the beloved drama Country Diaries. With his distinctive, resonant voice, profound acting and warm humanity, he established himself as an undisputed leading actor in South Korea and the “Nation’s Father.”

In 2024, in particular, he made a special appearance in the drama Chief Detective 1958, returning to television after a long absence and delighting viewers. His participation alongside younger actors was especially meaningful, as he had previously played Chief Park Young-han in Chief Detective.

However, health problems forced him to say goodbye to viewers who had been with him for many years. After undergoing surgery for a herniated disc in March last year, Choi Bool-am had difficulty moving around. To focus on his recovery and rehabilitation, he stepped down from KBS1’s Korean Cuisine and Dining, which he had hosted since 2011. Reports that his health had worsened prompted ongoing concern from the public, but he ultimately did not recover and passed away.

The late actor’s funeral will be held as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral; he had long felt great affection for and devoted himself to the organization. Hwang Young-key, chairman of Green Umbrella, will head the funeral committee, with former prime ministers Lee Soo-sung and Lee Nak-yon, among others, expected to serve as committee members. The service will honor the life of an actor who was loved by the public for many years and also gave his support to sharing and volunteer work for society. The funeral procession will take place at 7 a.m. on November 2, and the burial site will be Donghwa Gyeongmo Park. Although the actor who stayed close to the public through countless works is gone, his performances and warm smile are expected to remain in the public’s memory for a long time.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.