Even Choi Bool-am, who sent a wreath to Lee Soon-jae, has died... A string of losses among beloved national actors

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Choi Bool-am, who mourned the death of his junior colleague Kim Soo-mi two years ago, saying, “It’s so devastating,” and sent a wreath to Lee Soon-jae’s funeral last year, has also passed away. The successive deaths of the “national actors” who represented South Korea’s entertainment industry, including Ahn Sung-ki, have deepened the sense of loss.

According to his family and others on the 30th, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. He was 87.

After making his debut in the 1959 stage production of Hamlet, Choi Bool-am won popular affection for playing Chief Park Young-han in MBC’s Chief Detective and Mr. Kim in Country Diaries. His health deteriorated after surgery for a herniated disc last March, and he stepped down from KBS1’s Korean Cuisine and Dining, which he had hosted for more than 14 years. He continued rehabilitation treatment afterward but never returned.

News of Choi Bool-am’s death has also brought renewed attention to his connection with actor Kim Soo-mi, who died two years ago.

Kim Soo-mi died on October 25, 2024, aged 75. The two actors worked together for 22 years, playing Mr. Kim and Il-yong’s mother, respectively, in MBC’s Country Diaries, which aired from 1980 to 2002.

After hearing of Kim Soo-mi’s death, Choi Bool-am said in an interview, “It’s so devastating,” expressing his profound sense of loss. He praised her acting, recalling how she did not shy away from elderly makeup even in her early 30s and vividly portrayed a rural grandmother. In particular, he remembered his junior colleague sharing food she had made herself with the others, saying he could still recall the taste of her aged kimchi.

Choi Bool-am, who had grieved the death of a junior colleague with whom he had spent many years together like family on the same show, has also passed away about two years later, adding to the sorrow of Country Diaries fans.

On November 25 last year, another beloved national actor, Lee Soon-jae, died at the age of 91.

After making his debut on the stage in 1956, Lee Soon-jae appeared in numerous works, including What Is Love?, Heo Jun, High Kick!, and High Kick Through the Roof. In 2024, he won the Acting Grand Prize for the KBS2 drama Dog Knows Everything, setting a record as the oldest-ever recipient of the award.

At the time, Choi Bool-am sent a condolence wreath bearing his name to Lee Soon-jae’s funeral to express his sympathies. Even though health problems had forced him to stop his broadcasting activities, he paid his respects to a fellow actor on his final journey.

But about 11 months later, Choi Bool-am also passed away, leaving South Korea to bid farewell to both masters who had represented its drama industry.

On January 5 this year, “national actor” Ahn Sung-ki died at the age of 74. He had been battling blood cancer since 2019 and was taken to hospital after his health worsened in late December last year, but never regained consciousness.

After making his debut in the 1957 film The Twilight Train, Ahn Sung-ki established himself as a leading figure in South Korean cinema through numerous works, including Mandala, Whale Hunting, Two Cops, Silmido, and Radio Star.

Choi Bool-am and Ahn Sung-ki had also appeared together in Bae Chang-ho’s 1987 film Our Joyful Young Days. The two actors, who shared a credit in the same film, died about 10 months apart.

While Kim Soo-mi and Choi Bool-am conveyed the warmth of Korean family bonds through Country Diaries, Lee Soon-jae was loved for years for his passion for acting in theater and television dramas, and Ahn Sung-ki as the face of South Korean cinema.

With even Choi Bool-am, who once paid tribute to colleagues and junior actors on their final journey, now gone, the fact that the familiar faces of beloved national actors are disappearing one by one leaves an even deeper sense of sorrow.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.