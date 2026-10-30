Set to marry in April, Lee Kyu-han says his daily life changed dramatically after meeting Solbi: “My whole schedule gets thrown off”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Kyu-han revealed how he has changed since meeting singer Solbi.

A video titled “Why We Make Such a Good Couple” was posted on Solbi’s YouTube channel on the 29th.

Solbi told Lee Kyu-han, “You’re totally an S, and I’m totally an N. We really think differently.” Lee said, “That’s why it’s fun. I find myself thinking, ‘How can someone think like that?’” Solbi said, “It’s amazing how you opened your heart to me,” and Lee said, “I opened it because you’re fun. I like fun people.”

Lee went on to talk about how his personality is the opposite of Solbi’s. He said, “When we happen to be together and need to go somewhere, she leaves when she’s ready. There’s definitely a set time—we’re supposed to arrive by a certain time. I’m a hardcore J, so I have a time clearly set. But then she says, ‘I’m heading out.’ It completely throws off the schedule I had planned,” making people laugh.

Solbi asked, “How does that make you feel?” Lee replied, “It’s better than being late. The downside is that when I suddenly have to rush, I sweat so much in the summer. I always end up leaving one thing behind or something. I’m usually not someone who leaves things behind, though...” He added to the laughter.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Kyu-han and singer Solbi announced that they will marry next April and received many congratulations.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.