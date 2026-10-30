[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer WOODZ says his income rose at least tenfold after his megahit song “Drowning” surged back up the charts, and opens up about how his life changed after success and how he truly feels.

Singer Lee Seung-chul and WOODZ will appear on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros,” airing on the 31st. They are set to share a range of stories, from their special connection across generations to behind-the-scenes accounts of how their hit songs came about.

Lee Seung-chul says, “WOODZ calls me his father. He wrote a song himself for me and gave it to me, and I loved it so much that I shed tears of emotion,” expressing his special affection for WOODZ. WOODZ then says, “My father passed away early, and he was a huge fan of Lee Seung-chul. I grew up listening to Lee Seung-chul’s songs, so I was confident I could write a good song.” Interest is focused on his revealing the story behind “Our Own Story,” a duet song marking the 40th anniversary of Lee Seung-chul’s debut.

Lee Seung-chul goes on to recount the story behind “Never Ending Story”: “In the past, just before an underground studio was set to open, it was flooded by torrential rain. After that, I met Lee Soo-man, who said, ‘What a huge hit you must be headed for!’ And then the next song really did become a hit.”

WOODZ’s income soars tenfold after ‘Drowning’ resurgence: “Success brought pressure”

WOODZ says, “‘Drowning’ made at least a tenfold difference in my income before and after its resurgence. It wasn’t a song I made expecting it to do well, but after it succeeded, I felt pressure. I tried to let go of that, and now I don’t feel pressured.” He candidly opens up about what changed and how he felt after the song’s chart-resurgence phenomenon.

WOODZ also reveals that he dreamed of becoming a soccer player before debuting as a singer, drawing attention. “I went to Brazil to study abroad and learn soccer when I was a child. I played as a forward back then,” he says, showing off soccer skills he had kept under wraps. The cast members reportedly couldn’t hide their surprise.

Lee Seung-chul released a new song, “Our Own Story,” to mark the 40th anniversary of his debut. “Our Own Story” is a tribute song WOODZ created with deep respect for Lee Seung-chul’s 40-year musical career.

“Knowing Bros” airs at 9 p.m. on Saturday the 31st.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.