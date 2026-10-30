Is That Really Joo Woo-jae? Cross-Dressing Brings Out His Most Stunning Look Yet... A ‘Shim Eun-ha Lookalike’

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Joo Woo-jae showed off a stunning look after cross-dressing, completely transforming into a ‘Shim Eun-ha lookalike.’

The Netflix variety show ‘Screwballs’ captures the joys and sorrows of life, assembled without screws by people in the top 99 percent. With the strong, varied chemistry among its members Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Jo Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae and Jang Woo-young, the show’s somewhat goofy character-driven variety delivers a steady stream of laughs every week. Following ‘Season 1: In Search of the Lost Screw,’ ‘Season 2: In Search of the Lost Steering Wheel,’ ‘Season 3: The Screwball Dismantling Show,’ ‘Season 4: The Rival,’ and ‘Season 5: The Game of Death,’ ‘Season 6: The Rules of Survival’ is now underway.

Episode 13 of ‘Screwballs Season 6: The Rules of Survival,’ coming out this Saturday, the 31st, brings an early Christmas with a ‘Santa Emergency Response Committee.’ In particular, the show will introduce for the first time Joo Woo-jae’s five-year-old niece or nephew Arin, who nearly sparked an unexpected dating rumor when he declared ‘I love you, Arin’ in an acceptance speech at an awards ceremony. Arin will have a dramatic meeting with the Screwballs cast, Arin’s uncles and aunts.

When Arin’s appearance was announced, Kim Sook reportedly showed the greatest disappointment. ‘I have a niece/nephew too. My niece/nephew will feel left out,’ she said, adding, ‘I’m 38, but full of childlike wonder,’ which drew laughs. Meanwhile, Joo Woo-jae drew attention by confessing that Arin doesn’t seem to love him back. ‘I love Arin, but Arin may not choose me,’ he said, adding, ‘Arin likes it when we play together.’ He revealed the anxious side of a man with an unrequited crush, worried that someone else might win Arin’s heart.

The members’ five distinct transformations in Christmas outfits for a ‘haphazard early Christmas’ are especially amusing. Kim Sook evokes pity as the Little Match Girl, with vividly visible breath and oversized bare feet, as if she had stepped out of a storybook. While Kim Sook busily sells matches, Hong Jin-kyung appears as a tall Santa and Jo Se-ho as Rudolph Amadeus III, launching an impromptu ‘Santa express delivery.’ Wooyoung shows up in hiking gear and, with a straight face, announces, ‘I’m a mountain-climbing grandpa,’ drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Joo Woo-jae, the uncle who loves Arin, grabs attention from the moment he appears, perfectly channeling Shim Eun-ha. Introducing himself as ‘Shim Eun-ha appearing in Christmas in August,’ he shows off a youthful charm with his flowing hair. But soon, apparently embarrassed by his bare legs beneath the short skirt, he repeatedly tugs it down, making everyone laugh.

Jo Se-ho notices that the hair on Joo Woo-jae’s legs is gone and exclaims, ‘Joo Woo-jae has no hair on his legs.’ Joo Woo-jae cheekily replies, ‘I plucked it all out last night. I got folliculitis,’ showing off his coy charm. But a little later, he pleads earnestly, ‘Please let me change out of this outfit when I meet Arin,’ sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Interest is building in ‘Screwballs,’ which will feature a meeting between Joo Woo-jae, the uncle more beautiful than Shim Eun-ha, and Arin, whom everyone has been eager to meet.

Meanwhile, ‘Screwballs Season 6: The Rules of Survival’ is released on Netflix every Saturday at 11 a.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.