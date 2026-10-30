Solbi even wipes Lee Gyu-han’s nose... Comments calling it “true love♥” rack up likes

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Netizens have been reacting enthusiastically after footage of singer Solbi tenderly wiping her fiancé Lee Gyu-han’s face was released.

On the 19th, a video of Lee Gyu-han eating instant tteokbokki was posted on Solbi’s YouTube channel.

That day, Lee Gyu-han enjoyed the instant tteokbokki, saying, “This is my first mukbang ever.” As sweat beaded on his face from eating the spicy tteokbokki, Solbi looked at him and naturally wiped his face with a tissue.

Lee Gyu-han, too, added to the heartwarming feel by staying still, as if he were used to Solbi’s touch. The pair’s unpretentious everyday life and natural expressions of affection captured attention.

The video drew considerable attention after its release. As likes topped 13,000, subscribers reacted in droves, particularly to the scene of Solbi wiping Lee Gyu-han’s face.

The comment that resonated with the most people read, “Wiping his nose is true love.” It drew a passionate response, with more than 1,000 likes.

Other subscribers also left comments supporting the couple, including, “They look genuinely comfortable with each other without trying to impress. I think they’ll have a wonderful life together,” “Solbi seems to have this way of making the person beside her shine,” and “She wipes his nose and mouth—why is Solbi so caring? Her husband is one lucky man.”

Solbi and Lee Gyu-han are set to marry next April. They met through the dating show “Oraegdoen Mannam Chugu” (“Omanchu”) last year and later became a couple. They officially announced their wedding plans on the 15th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.