Late actor Choi Bool-am received the Anointing of the Sick from Cardinal Yeom Su-jeong nine days before his death; cardinal to officiate funeral Mass

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] It has emerged that actor Choi Bool-am, known as “the nation’s father,” received the Anointing of the Sick from Cardinal Yeom Su-jeong nine days before his death. Cardinal Yeom, who personally baptized him eight years ago, will now also officiate his funeral Mass and see him off on his final journey.

According to people in broadcasting and Catholic circles on the 30th, Cardinal Yeom Su-jeong visited Choi Bool-am in his hospital room in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 20th and administered the Anointing of the Sick.

The Anointing of the Sick is a Catholic rite that seeks God’s grace and comfort for believers suffering from illness, old age or other afflictions.

Cardinal Yeom reportedly went to the hospital himself after hearing that Choi was critically ill, drawing the attention of medical staff and patients.

Choi reportedly remained relatively energetic until just a few days before receiving the Anointing of the Sick, talking with nurses and singing. His health then deteriorated rapidly, and he died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th, nine days after receiving the sacrament, at the age of 87.

Choi and Cardinal Yeom’s particularly close bond goes back eight years.

On October 31, 2018, Choi was baptized into the Catholic Church at a small chapel in the bishops’ residence of the Archdiocese of Seoul, with Cardinal Yeom presiding. He personally chose the baptismal name “Francis,” saying he wanted to follow the example of the saint of Assisi, who served the poor and marginalized.

A ceremony to renew his marriage vows with his wife, actress Kim Min-ja, was also held alongside the baptism. Kim Min-ja, a Catholic who was baptized in 1990, 28 years before her husband, reportedly hoped they could share their faith for a long time.

“For 28 years, I was the only one going to church, but now it feels like we’re finally complete,” Kim Min-ja said at the time, expressing her joy.

Family members of the couple and actress Kim Hye-soo also attended. Kim Hye-soo had shared a mother-daughter role with Kim Min-ja in the 1987 drama “Samogok,” and the two had remained close ever since.

After his baptism, Choi also expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’ve committed many wrongs that went unseen over the course of my life, but receiving baptism has enabled me to live a new life.”

Cardinal Yeom, who was there when Choi began his life of faith eight years ago, also visited his hospital room and prayed in his final moments. He is also scheduled to personally officiate the funeral Mass on November 2 at Yeouido Catholic Church in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

The baptismal name “Francis,” which Choi chose during his lifetime, also resonated with the life he led.

After being appointed chair of ChildFund Korea’s National Supporters’ Association in 1985, Choi spent more than 40 years at the forefront of volunteer work for marginalized children and young people. In recognition of his contributions, his funeral will be held over five days as a ChildFund Korea-organized funeral.

Choi underwent surgery for a herniated disc last March and continued rehabilitation, but his health recently worsened, and he died on the 29th.

His funeral will be held in Room 20 at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center. The funeral procession will depart at 7 a.m. on November 2, and he will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.