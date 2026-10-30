BLACKPINK’s Lisa stuns in daring head-to-toe red sheer look, tantalizingly revealing

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, caught the attention of fans around the world with her daring fashion and bold poses. She flawlessly pulled off a variety of styles, showing off her distinctive fashion sense and alluring charm at the same time.

On the 30th, Lisa posted several photos to her account with the caption “Adventure time.”

In the photos, Lisa drew attention at an event with a daring look, pairing a sheer top with a short skirt. The outfit subtly revealed her silhouette and highlighted her shapely legs, creating her signature blend of sexy and sophisticated style.

In another photo, she wore a bra top and track pants, showing off an even more relaxed yet trendy side. Even with her natural, seemingly effortless styling, her exceptional proportions and toned figure stood out. Her free-spirited vibe—different from her glamorous stage persona—caught the eye.

What drew the most attention was a two-piece outfit that wrapped her from head to toe in red sheer fabric. The vivid red and daring design combined to give her a striking presence. Lisa also showed off unconventional poses, such as placing a bag on top of her high heels, fully expressing her individuality. Her ability to make even such a daring outfit her own inspired admiration.

Meanwhile, Lisa released the audio for her pre-release track “SaWaDiKa” last month.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.