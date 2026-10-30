‘Country Diaries’ son Yu In-chon first to visit late Choi Bool-am’s funeral, grief-stricken

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Yu In-chon, a former actor and former Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, expressed his deep affection for the late Choi Bool-am (87).

Mourners began arriving at Choi Bool-am’s funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, from 10 a.m. on the 30th. Yu, the former minister, was the first to visit the funeral hall as condolence visits began, to pay his final respects to the deceased.

According to News1, after paying his respects that day, Yu, the former minister, spoke with reporters and recalled his long relationship with Choi Bool-am.

The two played father and son in dramas including ‘Gangnam Family’ and MBC’s long-running drama ‘Country Diaries.’ In particular, they worked together on ‘Country Diaries’ for 22 years and formed a bond as close as that of a real family.

Yu, the former minister, said, “He played my father even in the first production I appeared in when I began my acting career, and he lived as my father for 22 years in ‘Country Diaries,’ so personally, I consider him family.”

He added, “I always called him ‘Father’ in everyday life,” and expressed his grief, saying, “Everyone in the cast who worked with him felt like family, and my heart aches so much that he passed away so suddenly.”

He also spoke of his regret at not having seen the deceased recently. Yu, the former minister, said he had not met Choi in person for two or three months, and recalled Choi’s promise that they would meet once he was feeling better.

He said, “He told me, ‘Let’s meet when I’m feeling a little better. I think we’ll be able to see each other around September,’ so it’s deeply regrettable and heartbreaking to have received the news of his passing like this.”

Yu also remembered Choi Bool-am as a senior colleague who was a role model for younger actors. The former minister said he had learned a great deal from the deceased’s actions on set, recalling him as someone who had set an example for naturalistic acting

A funeral altar was set up on the 30th at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87. Photo: Joint Press Corps

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He also called the deceased “the embodiment of a true elder,” and regretted that, had he been with them longer, he could have had a positive influence on younger colleagues and the public.

Asked how he hoped the public would remember Choi, Yu mentioned the epithet “the nation’s father.” He said that a story about happiness he had heard from Choi in the past had stayed with him to this day.

Yu, the former minister, said he remembered Choi’s words: “Happiness isn’t far away. Open the window behind you. That thing called happiness will be there.” He added that he hoped the warm image the deceased had left behind would endure for a long time.

Choi Bool-am died at around 10:30 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. His funeral will be held by the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, with the funeral procession scheduled for November 2.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.