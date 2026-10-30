Harisu Shares Her Philosophy on Life: “No Need to Reveal My Private Matters; I Should Live Within Bounds”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Transgender broadcaster Harisu shared her personal motto, offering a profound philosophy on life.

On the 29th, a video titled “Do you have a motto of your own in life?” was released on the YouTube channel Studio830.

That day, Harisu drew attention with her answer to a question about her principles in life: “I shouldn’t reveal too much about myself.”

She explained her thinking in detail: “I said this when I first wrote a book, too. I’m an honest person, but being honest doesn’t mean I have to tell other people all my private, embarrassing details.”

She added, “Even when something good happened, I shared the joy, but I lived without boasting about exactly what it was.” Her belief is that while it is good to share one’s happiness with those around them, there is no need to reveal or show off everything.

Harisu went on to say, “I think living a life where I stay within bounds is what has helped me keep going the most.” This offered a glimpse of how, after living in the public eye for a long time, maintaining her own boundaries had become an important principle that sustained her.

In particular, Harisu’s remarks that she does not reveal everything about herself while maintaining an honest attitude struck a deep chord. Her outlook on life stood out: rather than being swayed by other people’s views and judgments, she lives by standards she has set for herself and maintains an appropriate distance.

Meanwhile, Harisu is widely known as the first transgender entertainer in the country’s entertainment industry. She made a strong impression on the public and made a name for herself through a cosmetics ad in 2001. Since then, she has carved out a place for herself in various fields, including as a singer, actor and broadcaster.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.