School-bullying controversy widens around top actress C, born in 1985: “A middle-school bully; pain over the ‘good mom’ image”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Top actress C has been identified as an actress who perpetrated school bullying, causing a stir.

On the 29th, a post exposing alleged school bullying by an actress born in 1985 was published in an online community.

The author, A, said, “The truth about actress C, who attended OO Middle School, is that she used to bully other students and was part of a school-bully clique. She was such a notorious bully at school that even schools in the surrounding neighborhood knew about her.” A added, “I feel pain when I see her appearing with a smile on TV or YouTube, or being portrayed as a good wife, a good mother, an actress who cooks well, and a healthy character.”

Based on the year of birth, the initial, and the middle school she attended, netizens are identifying and naming the actress.

A said they still suffer from trauma caused by the abuse, and claimed, “That kid was literally a devil in middle school. They bullied me repeatedly in the back of classrooms, in bathrooms, at playgrounds, and in the hallways of buildings near the school. At school, they would swear at me whenever they saw me; when I was sitting in my seat, they would tap my chair as they walked by. During PE, they would borrow my gym clothes and not return them, putting me in a difficult position. They also repeatedly borrowed my textbooks and never returned them.”

A also said they had even been physically assaulted: “The beatings always happened in buildings near the school. They would come by during break and tell me to stay after school that day. After school, I would go with that kid and their friends—the group of school bullies—to the building, where they beat me in the hallway. Cruelly, that kid focused on hitting me in the face; my eardrum was ruptured and my cheek swelled badly.”

A published a graduation album as evidence, saying, “Please stop all your TV and YouTube activities, sincerely reflect, and apologize. If you insist it didn’t happen, say you don’t remember, or make the nonsense claim that it’s baseless, I will submit testimony from classmates.”

The post quickly spread online and is causing a stir. Netizens are flocking to the comments section of the actress’s YouTube channel and demanding that the actress clarify whether the school-bullying allegations are true. The actress’s representatives have not yet responded.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.