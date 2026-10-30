Lee Ho-seon bids farewell to his mother, a pastor: “85 years of boundless love; I’ll grow old like Mom”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Professor Lee Ho-seon has lost his mother.

On the 30th, Lee Ho-seon posted a lengthy tribute on his account to his late mother, Pastor Kim Jeong-hwa.

Lee Ho-seon expressed his deep respect and love for his mother, writing, “I bid farewell to my beloved, beautiful, radiant mother. You were a spirited woman, a respected wife, a great mother, a wonderful grandmother, and a beautiful woman of God, Pastor Kim Jeong-hwa!”

He then recalled what his mother had told him during her lifetime. He recalled, “‘Hoseon, love is the only answer.’ I never once saw my mother get angry or raise her voice in my entire life. She was always cheerful, always did her best, and was clear-headed and intelligent.”

He also looked back on his mother’s life, saying, “She was always studying, nurturing whatever she could, and serving everyone. She approached everything with positivity and hoped for everything with joy.”

He also shared his mother’s warmheartedness toward neighbors in need. Lee Ho-seon wrote, “She helped so many people in need. At her touch, even frail dogs and cats gave birth to their young without difficulty; the dying plum trees and pepper fields yielded bumper crops.” The passage vividly conveys his mother’s warm nature: she cherished and cared for not only people but even the smallest living things.

He paid tribute to her life, saying, “You lived as a person of God, never slowing your steps of care, and recorded in faith the 85 years you filled with daily prayers and boundless love. We, too, will engrave that love and the look in your eyes in our souls.”

He ended his post by writing, “I bid farewell to our beautiful mother with a heart full of longing. I was so happy to have you as my mother. I’ll grow old like Mom. Thank you.” His words, filled with gratitude and longing for his mother, who lived a life of love and devotion, add to the poignancy.

The photo released alongside the post shows Lee Ho-seon visiting his mother in the hospital and taking a selfie with her. His mother is smiling brightly in the picture, making it all the more moving. The image of his late mother, who never lost her warm smile even in ordinary moments with her son, left viewers with heavy hearts.

Lee Ho-seon had previously shared news of his mother’s hospitalization in June. At the time, he eased many people’s worries by announcing that she had come through an emergency. But now, sharing news of his mother’s death about four months later has deepened the sadness. His tribute, in which he shared his deep affection for his mother and memories of their time together, has drawn an outpouring of comfort and condolences.

Meanwhile, Professor Lee Ho-seon is currently head of the Department of Christian Counseling and Social Welfare at Soongsil Cyber University. He became known to the public through JTBC’s “Divorce Re-Boot Camp” and is currently making a strong impact on tvN STORY’s “Lee Ho-seon Counseling Center” as a troubleshooter addressing communication problems within families.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.