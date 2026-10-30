“What kind of outfit is this? vs. I can pull it off because I’m me” — Yuri and Kian84 finally face off in a “fashion showdown”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kian84 and Yuri of Girls’ Generation are set to have a “fashion showdown(?)” in Jeju on “I Live Alone.” As they stand their ground with equally uncompromising tastes, they are said to discover an unexpected point of common ground, sparking curiosity.

Today (the 30th), “I Live Alone,” airing on MBC, will show Kian84 meeting Yuri of Girls’ Generation on Jeju Island. The program is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Ki-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri.

The released photos show Kian84 meeting Yuri on Jeju Island. Though they are seated at the same table, the considerable distance between them conveys the awkward atmosphere. Kian84 leaves Yuri flustered by ordering warm lemonade(?).

Kian84 breaks the ice by asking Yuri how she has been getting on in Jeju, then surprises everyone by giving her an outfit he picked out for her. He presents the gift as an apology for having teased her fashion choices over the years.

Yuri is overcome with apprehension just from the silhouette she can make out through the gift bag. Viewers are eager to see how she reacts when she opens Kian84’s surprise gift, torn between gratitude and worry.

Yuri has also prepared a clothing gift for Kian84, setting the stage for another “fashion showdown” between the two. Trading barbs—“What kind of outfit is this?” and “I can pull it off because I’m me”—they burst into laughter over how their tastes show little sign of converging. Kian84 and Yuri, neither of whom backs down when it comes to fashion, discover an unexpected point of common ground. Curiosity is mounting over what that common ground might be.

Also revealed is Kian84’s transformation into “Teacher 84” for Yuri, who often paints in Jeju. He marvels at her bold brushstrokes and offers her plenty of support and encouragement. Viewers are looking forward to seeing what Yuri’s painting looks like after receiving Kian84’s instruction(?).

Kian84 and Yuri of Girls’ Generation’s “fashion showdown(?)” in Jeju can be seen on “I Live Alone,” airing on MBC tonight (the 30th) at 11:10 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.