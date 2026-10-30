Yang Hong-won promotes new music his own way despite affair rumors; his detached expression draws attention

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Rapper Yang Hong-won has drawn attention by promoting his new song without making any further comment, as he faces rumors of an affair. He continues his music activities even as controversy over his private life, which erupted shortly after his marriage, carries on.

On the 30th, Yang Hong-won posted a promotional message for his new song on social media without any particular comment. He continued with his scheduled music activities without making any further statement about the recent controversy surrounding his private life.

The song Yang Hong-won promoted is the collaborative single “Plan B,” released on the 24th. He worked on it with several artists, including American rapper Lil Gnar, Shyboytobi, BIG 9ULPO and Costa Cashman. He continued his musical pursuits by promoting the new song, made in collaboration with global artists.

His actions are drawing attention, particularly as he focuses on promoting his new song even after the affair rumors surfaced. The public is closely watching him continue his music activities despite the controversy over his private life.

Earlier, on the 18th, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, a former model he had dated for eight years. After welcoming a daughter in 2024, the couple shared glimpses of their daily life raising her through a YouTube channel and stayed connected with the public. They received congratulations after marrying at the end of a long relationship, but just five days after the wedding, on the 23rd, rumors of an affair surfaced, embroiling them in unexpected controversy.

The person who made the allegations, identified as A, claimed that Yang Hong-won had accompanied another woman to a motel in the past, raising suspicions of an affair. Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had gone to a motel with the woman, but countered that he had only gone there to find somewhere to sleep while heavily intoxicated and that there had been no intimate activity in the room.

The agency also claimed that the materials released by A had been maliciously edited. It added that Yang Hong-won and the woman had each filed a complaint against A, accusing A of blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation by stating false facts.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.