“Aiching, watch out!” Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Kwang-kyu take on ‘NEON’ cover; AI video sparks laughter

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Kwang-kyu, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae of ‘Hangout with Yoo’ are forming AZ2O to catch up with the popular girl group A2O LITE.

The October 31 episode of MBC’s variety show ‘Hangout with Yoo’ (directed by Kim Jin-yong, Kim Ki-ho, Ahn Ji-seon, Bang Seong-su, Park Eun-jin and Kim Yeon-hong; written by Noh Min-seon) will feature Kim Kwang-kyu, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae forming AZ2O after Yoo Jae-suk’s spur-of-the-moment suggestion.

Newly released photos show Kim Kwang-kyu, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae performing a cover dance to A2O LITE’s ‘NEON,’ drawing attention. Heo and Joo take on the roles of Aiching and Siri for a duet dance, and Heo even attempts Aiching’s challenging “kick choreography,” adding to the excitement.

Meanwhile, Kim Kwang-kyu catches the eye with his dazzling presence, becoming ‘NEON’ itself. Yoo Jae-suk, who(?) produced them, beams at center Kim Kwang-kyu, who shines just by standing there, saying, “Kwang-kyu hyung is the best at this.” Joo Woo-jae then playfully quips, “Kwang-kyu hyung’s charm is his side and back hair, yo,” drawing laughs.

The preview has viewers curious about what AZ2O’s reinterpretation of the ‘NEON’ dance will look like, as well as the story behind how they came to dance at Yoo Jae-suk’s request.

A preview released ahead of the broadcast also drew attention with an AI dance video of Yoo Jae-suk and Kim Kwang-kyu dancing to ‘NEON.’ Viewers shared a range of reactions, including “Neon Kwang-kyu looks like it’ll be so much fun,” “I have no idea what they’re doing, but the preview is so funny—I’m looking forward to it,” and “Aiching, watch out—it’s Kwang-kyu-ching,” building anticipation for the full episode.

Kim Kwang-kyu, Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae’s AZ2O appearance can be seen on MBC’s ‘Hangout with Yoo’ airing Saturday, October 31, at 6:30 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.