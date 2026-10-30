Park Sul-nyeo: “Preparations for late Choi Bool-am’s burial shroud began a year ago... He was a modest man”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Hanbok designer Park Sul-nyeo visited the funeral hall of the late actor Choi Bool-am and recalled her special bond with him.

According to the Chosun Ilbo, Park Sul-nyeo visited Choi Bool-am’s funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, around noon on the 30th. Park personally prepared and brought not only the deceased’s final clothes but also mourning clothes for his wife, Kim Min-ja, to wear.

Explaining why she had come to the funeral hall, Park Sul-nyeo said, “I came in a hurry today to bring the mourning clothes for Madam to wear.”

Choi Bool-am and Park Sul-nyeo had maintained a connection through hanbok for many years. Whenever the late actor had a special occasion or needed hanbok, he would turn to Park, and the two had formed a close bond through clothing.

Park Sul-nyeo described her relationship with the deceased as “a special bond that hanbok brought us together in.”

A funeral altar for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at age 87, was set up at the funeral home at Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, on the 30th. Photo: Joint Press Corps

Preparations for the deceased’s burial shroud reportedly began a year ago. After hearing that Choi Bool-am would undergo back surgery, Park reportedly began making a traditional robe and jacket-and-trouser outfits in case they were needed.

Park Sul-nyeo said, “It’s been almost a year since I finished making clothes like the jacket-and-trouser outfits.”

Two to three weeks ago, Kim Min-ja contacted Park and asked her to begin preparations in earnest because her husband’s health was poor. Park said she had carefully prepared not only the burial clothes but also the necessary accessories, including a traditional headpiece called a bokgeon.

As Park Sul-nyeo remembers him, Choi Bool-am preferred a natural, modest style over flamboyance.

Even when hanbok were being prepared for sponsorship, the late actor reportedly wanted a natural off-white with a yellowish tint rather than ordinary white.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on the 29th, aged 87. His funeral will be held over five days as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral, with Green Umbrella chairman Hwang Young-ki serving as chair of the funeral committee.

The funeral procession is scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. on November 2, and the burial site will be Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.