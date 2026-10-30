Is that really Nam Joo-hyuk? A new double-eyelid crease has completely changed his look... He’s traded boyish charm for full-on masculinity

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Nam Joo-hyuk captivated fans with his more defined eyes and handsome, warm looks.

On the 30th, a video titled “POV: Having a staring contest with Nam Joo-hyuk” was posted on the official social media account of “Daily Fashion News.”

In the video, Nam Joo-hyuk appears in a dapper outfit, pairing a brown jacket with a checked shirt. Projecting an air that is both neat and sophisticated, he gazes steadily at the camera and holds deep eye contact as if in a staring contest. His signature gentle smile adds to the moment, making viewers’ hearts flutter.

What especially caught the eye was the different mood conveyed by his eyes. His more pronounced double-eyelid crease and deeper gaze drew attention. His more mature-looking appearance and intensified aura came together to give him a fresh appeal.

Above all, his unwavering gaze into the camera made Nam Joo-hyuk’s signature deep eyes stand out even more. He has shown his unique presence in just a short video and is drawing fervent attention.

Meanwhile, Nam Joo-hyuk, an actor who began his career as a model, has earned love for appearing in numerous works, including the dramas “Who Are You: School 2015,” “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo,” “The Light in Your Eyes,” “startup” and “Twenty-Five Twenty-One.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.