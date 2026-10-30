“Miscarriage 20 Days Before Giving Birth”: Jin Tae-hyun ♥ Park Si-eun Regret Their Family Planning: “We Started in Our 40s; It Was Too Late”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The actor couple Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun offered serious advice on family planning.

On the 30th, a video titled “Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun’s Couples’ School, Lesson 2: The Sooner, the Better—Responsible Family Planning” was posted on the couple’s YouTube channel.

Jin Tae-hyun stressed, “People who have decided not to have children shouldn’t have them. It’s okay if just the two of you are happy, but speaking as someone with experience, I’d say do it early. Have a child early and give birth early.”

Jin Tae-hyun said, “You have to have a baby in your 20s to give birth in a truly healthy way,” adding, “Society has changed these days, so people in their 30s are still young, aren’t they? Even in your 30s, your body is already aging. From your 40s on, it’s a battle to hold on to your youth. It’s definitely better to have a baby early.”

Park Si-eun agreed, saying, “I was 36 and Tae-hyun was 35 when we got married. We were already starting very late. Even so, while we were enjoying newlywed life, we weren’t really thinking about having a child. We thought we’d enjoy being newlyweds a little longer and then have one. We were already late, but we were immature. We didn’t start preparing to have a child until our 40s. It was too late.” Jin Tae-hyun joked, “We were crazy.”

Park Si-eun said, “Our seniors told us that back then, too. They’d say, ‘If you’re married, have a baby first. Work comes along whenever you try to have a baby, but have a baby first anyway.’ It didn’t really sink in at the time. I came to understand why they had told us that.” She added, “Taking about a year to enjoy newlywed life is fine, but we still strongly recommend having a child.”

Actors Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun married in 2015 and adopted a daughter who was a college student in 2019. After experiencing two miscarriages, they conceived a child in 2023, but suffered the pain of losing the baby 20 days before delivery.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.