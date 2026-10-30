Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur’s son Ko Seung-jae to compete in overseas math contest already: “Something embarrassing happened”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur shared news that her son Ko Seung-jae was leaving the country, expressing how much she would miss him.

On the 29th, Yang-Im Hur posted a video on her social media showing her son Ko Seung-jae setting off on his trip.

In the video, Ko Seung-jae appears at the airport pulling a suitcase and wearing a backpack. Holding his passport, he set off alone, leaving his mother’s send-off behind, and drew attention.

Yang-Im Hur wrote, “Seeing my son off as he heads to the Maths Cup—at the school gate in the morning and at the airport in the evening,” adding, “What could have happened?” and leaving people curious.

She went on to admit, “Something happened that I’m too embarrassed to talk about,” adding that she even made a video while waiting for news that Ko Seung-jae had arrived safely at his destination.

Judging from hashtags on the post, including “Singapore” and “mathcup2026,” Ko Seung-jae appears to have headed to Singapore to take part in a math competition being held there from the 30th to the 31st.

A mother’s feelings for her son also came through. Yang-Im Hur expressed how much she missed her son while they were apart, adding hashtags such as “Praying for a safe arrival” and “Already missing him.”

People who saw the post showed interest in how the mother and son were doing, responding, “I’m curious what happened,” “Please explain in detail on your channel,” and “Ko Seung-jae is so smart.”

Meanwhile, Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son Ko Seung-jae the following year. The three received much affection after appearing on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” in 2017. However, the two revealed only last July that they had divorced two years earlier.

The two are currently pursuing legal proceedings over matters including child support and visitation. Ko Ji-yong said he had filed for a preliminary injunction seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child, while Yang-Im Hur explained that she had already filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.