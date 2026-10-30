Embracing junior colleague Lee Je-hoon... The line that brought tears to the late Choi Bool-am’s eyes in his final performance

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] With the passing of the late Choi Bool-am, the “Eternal Chief Detective,” scenes from his final drama, Chief Detective 1958, are being revisited—particularly his embrace with junior colleague Lee Je-hoon and his longing for colleagues who had passed away before him.

On the 30th, Choi Bool-am’s appearance as a special guest in the MBC drama Chief Detective 1958, which aired in 2024, drew renewed attention online.

The released footage shows Choi Bool-am, his hair almost entirely white, warmly embracing Lee Je-hoon. His slow walk down a police station corridor as he looks out the window, and the sight of him walking alone toward the end of the corridor, also evoke a deep sense of poignancy.

Chief Detective 1958 is a prequel to the nationally beloved drama Chief Detective, which aired from 1971 to 1989. Lee Je-hoon played both the younger Park Young-han, the squad leader portrayed by Choi Bool-am, and Park’s grandson, taking on a dual role.

Choi Bool-am appeared as the elderly Park Young-han in the first episode. Even after retiring, he visited Jongnam Police Station, handed out snacks to the detectives, and warmly reunited with his grandson, who had followed in his footsteps and become a police officer. Lee Je-hoon hugged his grandfather and greeted him, saying, “I love you, Grandpa.”

A particularly moving scene in the final episode, in which he visits the graves of his colleagues from Investigation Team 1, who had passed away before him, is once again tugging at viewers’ heartstrings.

At the time, Choi Bool-am placed chrysanthemums in front of his colleagues’ gravestones and asked after them: “Detective Kim, it’s been a long time,” and “Detective Nam, you’re keeping well, aren’t you?” He then said, “Maybe because I miss you all, I can’t sleep well,” his eyes welling with tears.

The lines in this scene were reportedly not in the original script. The only scene planned was for him to visit the graves and salute, but Choi Bool-am spontaneously said what he had genuinely wanted to say to the colleagues who had passed away before him. In an interview at the time, Choi also expressed his longing for the fellow actors he had worked with on the original Chief Detective, saying, “I feel guilty that all my colleagues have left and I’m the only one still alive.”

Now, about two years later, the scene feels even more poignant as Choi Bool-am himself passed away at the age of 87 on the 29th.

Choi Bool-am made his debut in 1959 in the play Hamlet and won nationwide affection for his roles as Squad Leader Park Young-han in Chief Detective and Mr. Kim in Country Diaries. After leaving KBS1’s Korean Cuisine and Dining last year due to health issues, he continued rehabilitation treatment, but passed away on the night of the 29th.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.