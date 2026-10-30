Jin Tae-hyun delivers a blunt message on premarital pregnancy: “A marriage without responsibility is the beginning of hell; everything has its proper order”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jin Tae-hyun candidly shared his thoughts on premarital pregnancy.

On the 30th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel of married couple Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun, titled “Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun’s Couples’ School, Lesson 2: The Sooner, the Better—Planning for Children Responsibly.”

Jin Tae-hyun stressed that he recommends preparing as soon as possible if you plan to have children. He shared his thoughts, saying, “These days, isn’t getting married after getting pregnant considered a blessing? I’m 100% in favor of a couple who are about to get married having a baby, getting married, and then having the baby. But if they hadn’t planned to have a baby and get married because one is on the way, they really need to think it through.”

Jin Tae-hyun said emphatically, “I even support getting married because a baby is on the way when you haven’t had the chance to consider, ‘I should marry this person,’ and don’t have the right mindset or conviction, but think, ‘I still have to take responsibility.’ But then you really have to see it through to the end, with your life on the line. If you do that without those things in place, it may not happen to everyone, but hell could begin. I’ve seen that happen far too often among people around me.”

Park Si-eun said, “You end up being pushed into a life you didn’t plan for,” and Jin Tae-hyun said, “I think the best thing is not to create that kind of situation in the first place.”

Jin Tae-hyun went on to emphasize, “A lot of what adults say is really true. They say everything has its order and its time, don’t they? I think I understand that a little better now. When I was young, I never gave any thought to having a baby and getting married. It’s not about what’s right or wrong, but by my standards as a person, Jin Tae-hyun, it’s not okay. That would take away a lot of your happiness.”

Park Si-eun summed up, “There’s a high chance of that. Many people do live very happily, but there’s also a high chance things won’t turn out that way, so be a little more careful.” Jin Tae-hyun added, “However, if you’re dating with marriage in mind and a baby comes along, that’s a blessing.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.