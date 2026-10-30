Do Kyung-wan dropped from even his last regular show: “Maybe I did something wrong”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] TV personality Do Kyung-wan revealed that he had also left the last regular show he had been appearing on.

The daily life of Do Kyung-wan and his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong, was featured on the KBS 2TV variety show “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 29th.

That day, Do shared some disappointing news about his broadcasting career: he would be leaving “Men on the Chart” on KBS Joy, where he had been appearing.

“I was dropped from my one and only regular show. I have no work,” he confided, expressing his disappointment.

He seemed especially upset that it was not the entire program being revamped or canceled, but that he alone had been replaced.

Hearing this, Jang Yoon-jeong asked whether the program had undergone major changes, checking on her husband's situation. But Do Kyung-wan replied, “No. Only I was replaced. Lee Sang-min will stay on.”

Jang Yoon-jeong also seemed somewhat puzzled to hear that a new host had been brought in. Do Kyung-wan eventually said, “Maybe I did something wrong,” sounding as if he were blaming himself.

When her husband became excessively dejected, Jang Yoon-jeong responded bluntly, seemingly trying to lighten the mood. “Why are you making things so gloomy? You've already been let go,” she said, drawing laughter.

Later, Do Kyung-wan said he was craving a drink early in the morning, expressing his disappointment. Jang Yoon-jeong shot back, “Go ahead and drink. It's not like you have any work,” and the two continued their down-to-earth couple's conversation.

Do Kyung-wan worked as an announcer at KBS before resigning and becoming a freelance broadcaster. He has become a familiar face to viewers through appearances on various variety shows alongside his wife, Jang Yoon-jeong.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.