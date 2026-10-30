“He went before us”: Na Moon-hee chokes up as heartfelt tributes pour in at the late Choi Bool-am’s wake

Photo: Lotte Entertainment, Joint Photo Coverage Team

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] As tributes filled with tears continued to pour in from fellow entertainers and those close to the late actor Choi Bool-am following his death, actress Na Moon-hee visited to pay her final respects despite being unwell.

According to the bereaved family and others on the 30th, Choi died at the age of 87 at around 10 p.m. on the 29th while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

The news of his death came as a major shock to the entertainment industry and the public. Throughout the day, mourners continued to stream into the wake at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, to pay their final respects.

Actress Na Moon-hee, who visited the wake with the support of her manager, spoke to reporters in a trembling voice. “Mr. Choi Bool-am went before us. He was our pride, and I feel so sad deep down that he left us first like this. I have so many memories, and I’ll simply keep them safe in my heart,” she said, paying her respects to the deceased.

Many fellow actors, including Go Doo-shim, Jeong Jun-ho, Kim Hye-soo, Jeon Do-yeon and Song Hye-kyo, also visited the wake and prayed for the deceased to rest in peace.

Heartfelt messages of mourning poured in on social media and online as well. Popera singer Lim Hyung-joo, who had always been close to the deceased’s wife, actress Kim Min-ja, and called her “Aunt,” broke down in tears. “I can’t believe it. I never thought that greeting him during a hospital visit a few months ago would be our final goodbye,” he said. “Thank you for being a warm father to so many people. Show us your wonderful acting in heaven. Uncle, I love you.”

Choi Soo-jong, who took over as host of KBS 1TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” said, “I was happy that I could laugh and cry alongside you, sheltered beneath the great presence of a teacher.” He expressed his deep affection by repeating, “I love you” three times.

So Yoo-jin, who worked alongside him in the drama “Happy Ending,” posted a photo of chrysanthemums and wrote, “My grandfather, who cherished me like a granddaughter, I hope you rest peacefully in heaven.” Actor Kwon Oh-joong also remembered him, saying, “That gentle voice that used to ask, ‘Oh-jung, have you eaten?’ is especially missed today. The warm gaze and the warmth with which he always embraced me, even off camera, are still vivid.”

The funeral procession for the late Choi Bool-am will take place at 7 a.m. on November 2. A funeral Mass will be held the same day at Yeouido Catholic Church in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, and he will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.