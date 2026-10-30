Lee Su-hyun balks at Lee Chan-hyuk’s ‘silk gown’: “You can see all his body contours—the hardest part” (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Kim Sohee, Sportschosun] AKMU’s Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun are making viewers laugh with their ever-familiar bickering sibling chemistry. Lee Chan-hyuk surprised everyone by revealing that he has been wearing a women’s robe for four years. Watching him, Lee Su-hyun could no longer hold back and continued to expose his habits, turning the set into a sea of laughter.

MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View recently released a preview video titled “Lee Chan-hyuk finds men’s clothes stuffy?? Enjoying freedom in a flowing women’s robe he got for 10,000 won!”

The video shows Lee Chan-hyuk’s unfiltered daily life as he shares a house with Lee Su-hyun. That day, he appeared in a uniquely designed robe, catching the cast’s attention.

Jeon Hyun-moo, seeing it, asked, “Where do you find a robe like that?” Lee Chan-hyuk replied, “It’s from Coupang. It was 10,000 won,” looking completely at ease. Lee Su-hyun, watching from beside him, said, “This is the hardest part,” drawing laughs from the very start.

Lee Young-ja took a close look at the robe’s short sleeves and guessed, “Judging by the short sleeves, it looks like it’s for women, not men.” Lee Chan-hyuk confirmed, “That’s right. It’s for women. Men’s clothes feel kind of stuffy to me,” adding, “I feel freer when I wear women’s clothes. I’ve worn it for four years.” His confident admission surprised everyone.

Lee Su-hyun’s revelations didn’t end there. She added, “But there’s an even thinner robe than this one. It flaps around when the wind blows,” revealing her older brother’s unusual fashion tastes.

When Yang Se-hyung responded, “Doesn’t it show all your body contours?” Lee Su-hyun admitted, “That’s right. He came out wearing it once, and I was so surprised. I told him never to do that again,” prompting laughter.

But Lee Chan-hyuk himself didn’t seem to mind at all. He responded nonchalantly, “That’s the good part. It’s right on the edge,” bringing the house down. Lee Chan-hyuk’s refusal to compromise on his distinctive fashion philosophy and Lee Su-hyun’s unreserved revelations about her older brother added to the siblings’ relatable, real-life humor.

The following scenes also revealed the shared house where the two live, drawing interest. The three-story home offers sweeping panoramic views of Bukhansan, and its beautiful vistas and spacious rooms caught the eye. Viewers were especially curious about what daily life is like for the two strong personalities living under one roof. There is also anticipation for the everyday moments the siblings, who stand out for their distinctive personalities both onstage and off, will share while living together.

Lee Chan-hyuk’s unusual fashion tastes and the AKMU siblings’ fun life together will be featured on MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View, airing this Saturday the 31st at 11:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.