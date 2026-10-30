‘Non-Summit’ star Daniel from Germany reveals day-old daughter with strikingly similar features

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Daniel Lindemann, beloved as “Daniel from Germany,” welcomed his first daughter three years into his marriage. He shared the joy of her birth, revealing his newborn daughter’s face and name.

On the 30th, Daniel Lindemann posted a photo on his social media along with the message, “Lia was born yesterday. Both mother and baby are healthy. Thank you to everyone who sent us their blessings.”

He also shared the news in German, writing, “Our little Lia Sophie was born healthy yesterday. Both mother and daughter are healthy. Thank you to everyone who thought of us,” announcing the birth of his daughter.

The photo shows his daughter lying in a hospital bassinet. Wearing a white newborn shirt and wrapped in a cozy blanket, the baby is fast asleep with her eyes closed. Her tiny, delicate features and thick head of black hair draw the eye.

The news that Daniel has welcomed a daughter is all the more meaningful, as he shed tears of emotion when announcing his wife’s pregnancy last June. At the time, he first learned she was pregnant through a surprise event she had prepared. When he spotted the message “Congratulations on becoming a dad” hanging in the entryway, he was so surprised that he sank to the floor. Later, he embraced his wife and became tearful.

He also shared the story behind the dream that foretold the baby’s arrival. He said, “The day before my wife told me she was pregnant, I dreamed I was going home with a cute hamster in my arms,” and revealed that the baby’s prenatal nickname was Tori.

On the 20th, he also announced that he had obtained permanent residency in South Korea. Daniel posted a photo of his permanent resident card on social media as proof, along with the message, “I’ve been granted permanent residency.” His daughter was born just nine days after he announced that he had obtained permanent residency, bringing him one happy milestone after another.

Daniel Lindemann married a Korean woman who is not in the entertainment industry in December 2023. He made a name for himself in Korea through JTBC’s “Non-Summit” in 2014 and later appeared on various variety shows, including “Where Is My Friend’s Home?” and “Talk Pawon 25 O’Clock.” He continues to pursue music as a pianist.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.