Do Kyung-wan’s “₩12 billion home, ₩250,000 in the bank” remark leads to complaint to broadcast watchdog... Why?

[Park A-ram, Sportschosun] Controversy is mounting over the bank balance and frugal lifestyle that broadcaster Do Kyung-wan, who is reportedly living in a luxury penthouse worth around ₩12 billion, revealed on television.

According to a report by TenAsia on the 29th, KBS 2TV variety show “Fun-Staurant” became subject to review following a complaint related to broadcast standards.

The complainant, identified as A, filed a request through the e-People portal asking that the content aired on the 22nd be reviewed.

During the broadcast, Do Kyung-wan mentioned losses from stock investments and payments into a rotating savings club, among other expenses, and said he had ₩254,795 left in his account.

He also showed the ways he practices frugality in his daily life. He had his children use less water when flushing the toilet and showed himself turning off the air conditioner, even in sweltering weather, and taking the batteries out of the remote control. He also mentioned that the water bill had risen by about ₩58,000 over the course of a month.

After the broadcast, however, some raised concerns that those scenes could give the impression that the entire family was experiencing financial hardship.

Complainant A argued that the issue was not Do Kyung-wan’s personal spending habits or frugal practices themselves, but that it was necessary to examine how the broadcast’s captions and editing presented the situation to viewers.

A also cited Article 14 of the Broadcasting Review Regulations, stressing that broadcasts should convey facts accurately and objectively. A further view was put forward that KBS, as a public broadcaster, should uphold fairness and the public interest while taking into account its public responsibilities as set out in the Broadcasting Act.

The real estate assets of Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong have also been cited as part of the backdrop to the growing controversy. The couple are reportedly said to have bought, entirely in cash, a penthouse worth around ₩12 billion in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul.

As a result, viewers have had varied reactions to his revealing his bank balance and extreme frugality on television while living in a high-priced home.

News also emerged that Do Kyung-wan was leaving a program. On “Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 29th, he said he would be stepping down from KBS Joy’s “Men Who Run the Charts,” where he had worked as a host for about four years.

He expressed regret in particular that he, rather than the program itself, was being replaced. Do Kyung-wan also spoke of his bitter feelings about leaving the last regular program he had remaining.

Do Kyung-wan is a former KBS announcer and has worked as a freelance broadcaster since leaving the network. He is married to singer Jang Yoon-jeong, and they have two children.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.