“Thought It Was Han Ji-min”: Shin Bong-sun’s Beauty Stuns After Losing 11 kg, Sharp Jawline Draws Attention

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Shin Bong-sun drew admiration with her even more beautiful appearance after losing 11 kg.

On the 30th, Shin Bong-sun shared a photo with the caption, “Ad shoot. Thanks for all your hard work, everyone!”

The photo showed Shin Bong-sun spending a relaxed moment on set at an ad shoot. She struck a pose for the camera, creating a bright, cheerful look.

What drew the most attention was her noticeably sharper appearance. Shin Bong-sun perfectly pulled off a knit look that revealed her collarbones, showing off a visibly slimmer figure and a more tapered jawline. Her features looked more defined—perhaps thanks to her diet—to the point that they brought actress Han Ji-min to mind.

Acquaintances and online users who saw the photo also admired her changed appearance, commenting, “So elegant and pretty,” “That jawline is incredible,” and “How did you get so pretty?”

Shin Bong-sun previously made headlines after successfully losing 11 kg. Since then, she has maintained her figure by consistently managing her diet and exercising.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.