“Delete the delivery apps and clear away the liquor bottles”... ‘1 Trillion Won in Sales’ Ahn Sun-young Gives Practical Advice to Someone Undergoing Personal Rehabilitation

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young offered practical, heartfelt advice based on her own experience to a subscriber undergoing personal rehabilitation proceedings after a business failure.

On the 29th, a session from Ahn Sun-young’s YouTube channel featuring the “Advice Clinic” segment was released, in which she listened to and responded to subscribers’ various concerns.

That day, Ahn Sun-young heard from a subscriber who was undergoing personal rehabilitation proceedings after a business failure.

In response to the subscriber’s story of self-recrimination—“Am I ultimately a failure?”—Ahn said, “If you’re undergoing personal rehabilitation, you may be in a situation where you have no income, but as long as you’re physically healthy, you can start working again anytime, anywhere.” She added, “Exercise. Get your fridge completely in order and delete the delivery apps. Get rid of all the liquor bottles,” suggesting specific changes to their daily habits.

Ahn continued to offer heartfelt advice, opening up about her own experiences as well. She said, “I don’t usually give people the answer. But there is a right answer to this,” and added, “I’ve been through it. I’ve escaped the mire of personal rehabilitation. I’ve overcome poverty in a desperately poor village. I’ve broken the cycle of poverty.” She reiterated, “That’s why, at times like this, you absolutely have to make your health your top priority.”

Meanwhile, Ahn married a businessman in 2013, and they welcomed a son in 2016. She continues her work as a CEO while caring for her mother, who has dementia. Recently, she moved to Canada for her son’s studies and now lives between South Korea and Canada.

Ahn, also well known as a first-generation celebrity home-shopping host, made headlines when it emerged that she had reached cumulative sales of 1 trillion won through home shopping.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.