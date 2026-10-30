Lee Hyori directly rebuts out-of-the-blue retirement rumors amid Lee Sang-soon's illness: “I never said I was giving up broadcasting or yoga”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Hyori personally addressed speculation surrounding her and cleared up a misunderstanding.

On the 30th, a post appeared on social media titled “After husband Lee Sang-soon fell ill... Why Lee Hyori said she would give up yoga and broadcasting.”

The post was based on Lee Hyori’s remarks on JTBC’s “Love War,” which aired on the 26th, about how her mindset had changed after her husband Lee Sang-soon became ill.

At the time, Lee Hyori confessed, “This time, when my husband became very ill, we talked a lot,” adding, “But we realized there was so much we didn’t know about each other—more than I expected.” She continued, “I thought, ‘We’re so close, of course we know each other,’ but it turned out I would have liked things to be put into words and explained.”

Lee Hyori also opened up about how, when she focused on goals she had set for herself, such as yoga and broadcasting, she sometimes neglected the people who mattered most to her. “If my husband weren’t in my life, what good would yoga be? What good would broadcasting be? None of it would mean anything,” she said, conveying how much her husband’s presence meant to her.

However, Lee Hyori did not explicitly say on the show that she would quit yoga or her broadcasting activities. Her remarks were to the effect that her husband’s health problems had prompted her to reflect on what mattered most in life, but some posts interpreted them as meaning she would give up yoga and broadcasting, drawing attention.

After seeing the post, Lee Hyori responded by leaving a comment herself to clarify. “I never said I was giving them up,” she wrote, correcting the overinterpretation of her remarks.

Lee Hyori married singer Lee Sang-soon in 2013. On August 26, Lee Sang-soon felt unwell during a live radio broadcast and rested in the medical room at MBC. He was unable to return to the broadcast afterward and shared an update on his health via social media on the 6th of last month.

At the time, he explained, “Following medical staff’s advice that I needed to rest because of a neurological symptom called ‘reduced vagal nerve function,’ I have had to take time off from radio and am resting.”

After taking about a month off, Lee Sang-soon returned to the broadcast on October 1. During his return broadcast, he spoke about his health, saying, “I was under the weather for a little while, but I definitely got better after resting,” and, “I’m not completely recovered, but I wanted to see you all soon, so I told the production team I wanted to return on the first day of October.”

Reporter Kim Sohee | yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.